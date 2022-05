DENVER (KDVR) — It has been a hot and windy day in Colorado with the afternoon temperature climbing to 90 degrees.

This 90-degree high at Denver International Airport tied the record high temperature for the day that was set back in 1961.

🌡 First 90F of the Season & Tied Daily High Temperature Record 🌡



Denver International Airport recorded a high temperature of 90F this afternoon, tying a daily record high. This is also tied for the 5th earliest 90F on record for Denver. #cowx pic.twitter.com/ClVS2WC3vi — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) May 11, 2022

This is the fifth earliest 90-degree temperature on record for Denver. The earliest Denver has ever hit 90 degrees was April 30, 1992.

The average first 90-degree day is June 10 in Denver. The city sees 30 90-degree days per year on average.