DENVER (KDVR) — Not only was it frigid Tuesday morning, it was record-tying cold.

The National Weather Service said Denver did not break the all-time record low at negative 29 degrees, but the city still made its way into the history books for the daily record.

At 12:34 a.m. on Jan. 16, Denver hit negative 19 degrees, which tied the daily record set in 1930. So, it took 94 years for Denver to be this cold on Jan. 16 again.

This wasn’t the only record that was tied during the weekend’s arctic blast.

On Monday, Denver tied a nearly 100-year-old cold record with temperatures only reaching a high of 2 degrees.

The last Jan. 15 with a high temperature this cold was also back in 1930.

While no records were broken this weekend, Pinpoint Weather Meteorologist Liz McGiffin said Monday was the coldest Martin Luther King Jr. Day in Denver history.

After three long and frigid days, the sub-zero temperatures are finally coming to an end.

On Tuesday, sunshine will return and help temperatures possibly climb above freezing for the first time in more than 72 hours.

The rest of the week will remain relatively warm and seasonal in the mid-40s.