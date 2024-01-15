DENVER (KDVR) — Denver tied a nearly 100-year-old cold record on Monday, with temperatures only reaching a high of 2 degrees.

The last Jan. 15 with a high temperature this cold was back in 1930, some 94 years ago.

Temperatures did not fall quite low enough on Monday to break or tie the 1888 record for the lowest-ever temperature recorded on Jan. 15. To do that, Denver would have had to endure a temperature of minus 20 degrees.

Instead, temperatures only dipped to 7 below zero.

Colorado saw extremely cold temperatures and dangerous wind chill throughout the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday weekend. However, there was nothing record-breaking until Monday.

Coldest MLK Day in Denver history

Pinpoint Weather Meteorologist Liz McGiffin said Monday was also the coldest Martin Luther King Jr. Day in Denver history.

Before Monday, the coldest MLK Day was split between two years, with two different metrics: Jan. 15, 2018, for the lowest low temperature recorded at minus 3, and Jan. 21, 2008, for the lowest high recorded at 11 degrees.