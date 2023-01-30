DENVER (KDVR) — The National Weather Service says Denver tied a cold record set in 1985 on Monday morning.
The temperature hit negative 10 degrees at Denver International Airport at around 4:55 a.m. to tie the record low for January 30.
Monday is a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day due to the bitterly cold temperatures.
Temperatures will only warm up into the teens with a high of 12 degrees.
What are the cold temperatures on record?
The coldest temperature ever recorded in Denver was negative 29 degrees on Jan. 9, 1875.
Here is a look at the top 15 coldest temperatures in the city, according to NWS:
- Jan. 9, 1875: negative 29 degrees
- Dec. 22, 1990: negative 25 degrees
- Jan. 12, 1963: negative 25 degrees
- Jan. 11, 1963: negative 25 degrees
- Feb. 1, 1951: negative 25 degrees
- Feb. 8, 1935: negative 25 degrees
- Dec. 24, 1876: negative 25 degrees
- Feb. 5, 1989: negative 24 degrees
- Jan. 10, 1962: negative24 degrees
- Jan. 9, 1962: negative 24 degrees
- Jan. 31, 1951: negative 24 degrees
- Feb. 6, 1899: negative 22 degrees
- Feb. 4, 1883: negative 22 degrees
- Jan. 28, 1872: negative 22 degrees
- Dec. 21, 1990: negative 21 degrees
The average high temperature in Denver in January is around 44 degrees, and the average low temperatures is around 19 degrees.