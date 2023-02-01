DENVER (KDVR) — For the first time since 2 a.m. on Saturday, the temperature is above 32 degrees at Denver International Airport.

The National Weather Service recorded a temperature of 34 degrees at 10:40 a.m., which means that means Denver was at 32 degrees or below for over 104 hours.

Meteorologist Travis Michels said highs will be in the upper 30s on Wednesday, with highs in the 40s arriving for Thursday.

The average high temperature in Denver in January is around 44 degrees, and the average low temperatures is around 19 degrees.

January 2023 in Denver made it into the top 20 coldest and snowiest Januaries in the city, according to Pinpoint Weather Meteorologist Jessica Lebel.

