DENVER (KDVR) — While temperatures went below zero degrees over the weekend and stayed in the single digits on Monday, the below-freezing temperatures are coming to an end on Tuesday.

Although it was the coldest weather for the 2023-2024 winter season, the Mile High City has spent far longer – as many as four days – below zero degrees.

The long weekend dragged on with temperatures as cold as negative 19 degrees in Denver. With the wind chill, temperatures felt like negative 20 to 30 degrees.

Thousands of flights were canceled and delayed, vehicles were buried by an avalanche, and main stretches of roads like Berthoud Pass are closed indefinitely.

While these temperatures have been some of the coldest for this winter season and wreaked havoc on Denver over the long weekend, they’re no match for previous years.

Longest consecutive hours of 0 degrees or below for Denver

Over Martin Luther King Jr. weekend, Denver spent 33.5 consecutive hours below zero degrees, not including the time spent at zero degrees, according to the Pinpoint Weather team.

In history, Denver’s spent a lot longer below zero.

Rank Number of Hours Dates 1 115 Dec. 21-25 (1983) 2 92 Dec. 8-12 (1932) 3 85 1/2 Dec. 19-23 (1990) 4 69 Feb. 3-5 (1989) 5 66 (est.) Feb. 1-4 (1889) 6 64 Jan. 10-12 (1963) 7 64 (est.) Jan. 15-18 (1886) 8 61 (est.) Feb. 1-4 (1883) 9 60 Dec. 11-14 (1997) 10 60 (est.) Feb. 10-13 (1905) Courtesy of the National Weather Service.

On Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024, Denver temperatures dipped below zero degrees at 1 a.m. The temperatures stayed in the negatives until Sunday at 10:30 a.m., which is when it hit zero degrees.

For Denver to break any records, it needed to double its time and stay below zero for at least two and a half days (60 hours).

Denver didn’t break any records during this storm, although it came close on Monday as it tied a 94-year-old cold record with temperatures only reaching as high as two degrees on Jan. 15. Denver also tied the record lowest temperature for Jan. 16 with a low of negative 19 degrees.

Luckily, the temperatures will be warming up throughout this week.

It’s going to break freezing on Tuesday, and the weather could be as warm as 50 degrees by the end of the weekend.