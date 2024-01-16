DENVER (KDVR) — Denver started thawing out on Tuesday after a nearly 4-day cold snap, and the temperature changes weren’t exactly subtle.

Denver started Tuesday out at 19 degrees below zero, which tied a daily record low set back in 1930.

The high temperature measured at Denver International Airport was 38 degrees, meaning the Mile High City heated up 57 degrees in one day.

This secures Jan. 16, 2024, another spot in the record books as the No. 9 largest temperature change in Denver history.

It shares the distinction with Nov. 20, 1898, which saw a temperature drop from a high of 66 degrees to a low of 9 degrees.

The last time Denver saw a temperature change this drastic was in 2022.

On Dec. 21, 2022, the temperature fell from a high of 51 degrees down to minus 10 degrees, which was a change of 61 degrees overall.

That made it the No. 3 biggest temperature change in Denver history along with Jan. 5, 2015, and Dec. 26, 1879.

The most drastic temperature drop ever seen in Denver came on Jan. 25, 1872, when conditions went from a high of 46 degrees to 20 below zero in a single day, a 66-degree change.