DENVER (KDVR) – With only a trace of precipitation in the past week, Denver is back in drought conditions. While the eastern half of the state has seen a dry second half of the month, the western half of Colorado has had increased monsoon activity.

Denver is still down over an inch of rain for the month of June and that also correlates with the amount we are down for the year so far.

Extra rain in the southwestern corner of the state has allowed the San Juan Mountains to see improvement from extreme drought conditions to severe drought conditions.

Comparing CO drought conditions from June 21 and June 28

The Metro area and the Northern Front Range have gone from abnormally dry to moderate drought conditions.

Areas along the eastern plains have also gone from moderate drought conditions to severe drought conditions.

The northeastern corner of the state has gotten even worse, going from severe drought conditions to extreme drought conditions.