DENVER (KDVR) — The temperature hit 31 degrees at the official temperature recording station at Denver International Airport on Monday morning, marking the first freeze of the season.

This is also the second latest first freeze in Denver over the last 10 years.

First freeze of season in Denver

The Pinpoint Weather team has issued a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day for Monday. A freeze warning is in effect until 9 a.m.

Meteorologist Chris Tomer said temperatures will warm into the upper 40s and lower 50s under sunny skies on Monday. It will be a breezy afternoon with winds of 15-25 mph.

The average date of the first freeze of the season in Denver is Oct. 7. The earliest first freeze on record was Sept. 8, 1962. The record for the latest first freeze was Nov. 15, 1944.

First freezes

Here is a look at the first freeze dates for the last 10 years, according to the National Weather Service:

2022 : Oct. 24

: Oct. 24 2021: Oct. 13

Oct. 13 2020: Sept. 8

Sept. 8 2019: Oct. 9

Oct. 9 2018: Oct. 10

Oct. 10 2017: Oct. 9

Oct. 9 2016: Oct. 6

Oct. 6 2015: Oct. 28

Oct. 28 2014: Oct. 3

Oct. 3 2013: Oct. 4

Oct. 4 2012: Oct. 5

Earliest Freeze

Here is a look at the top five earliest first freeze dates in Denver history, according to NWS:

Sept. 8, 2020

Sept. 8, 1962

Sept. 11, 1898

Sept. 12, 1902

Sept. 14, 1876

Latest first freeze dates

Here is a look at the five latest first freeze dates in Denver history, according to NWS:

Nov. 15, 1944

Nov. 6, 1924

Nov. 4, 1940

Oct. 30, 1974

Oct. 29, 1941

The Pinpoint Weather team said a rare triple-dip La Niña will dominate winter. The average date of the first snowfall in Denver is Oct. 18.

The first measurable snowfall of the 2021 season did not arrive until Dec. 10, which is the latest first snowfall on record.

On the flip side, the first measurable snowfall of the 2020 winter season came on Sept. 8, which is tied for the second earliest snowfall on record.