DENVER (KDVR) — Denver International Airport recorded 4.5 inches of snow on Thursday into Friday morning, marking the first official snowfall of the season for Denver.

What defines Denver’s first snowfall? According to the National Weather Service, the snow must be measurable. The NWS considers one-tenth of an inch or more of snowfall as measurable snow.

The snowfall measurement will be taken at Denver International Airport because that is where the official measurement comes from.

DIA is located about 18 miles northeast of downtown and it is also where the Automated Surface Observing System for the city of Denver is located.

First snowfalls in Denver for the last 10 years

Here’s a look at the list of the first snowfalls during the last 10 years from the National Weather Service:

Dec. 10, 2021

Sept. 8, 2020

October 10, 2019

October 6, 2018

October 9, 2017

November 17, 2016

November 5, 2015

November 11, 2014

October 18, 2013

October 5, 2012

Average snowfall in Denver

Here’s a look the average snowfall for each month in Denver, according to the NWS:

January: 6.5 inches

6.5 inches February: 7.8 inches

7.8 inches March: 11.5 inches

11.5 inches April: 8.8 inches

8.8 inches May: 1.7 inches

1.7 inches June: Trace

Trace July: 0 inches

0 inches August: 0 inches

0 inches September: 1 inch

1 inch October: 4.1 inches

4.1 inches November: 7.4 inches

7.4 inches December: 8 inches

Last season, Denver recorded 49.4 inches of total snowfall. The Pinpoint Weather team said a rare triple-dip La Niña will dominate winter.