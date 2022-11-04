DENVER (KDVR) — Denver International Airport recorded 4.5 inches of snow on Thursday into Friday morning, marking the first official snowfall of the season for Denver.
What defines Denver’s first snowfall? According to the National Weather Service, the snow must be measurable. The NWS considers one-tenth of an inch or more of snowfall as measurable snow.
The snowfall measurement will be taken at Denver International Airport because that is where the official measurement comes from.
DIA is located about 18 miles northeast of downtown and it is also where the Automated Surface Observing System for the city of Denver is located.
First snowfalls in Denver for the last 10 years
Here’s a look at the list of the first snowfalls during the last 10 years from the National Weather Service:
- Dec. 10, 2021
- Sept. 8, 2020
- October 10, 2019
- October 6, 2018
- October 9, 2017
- November 17, 2016
- November 5, 2015
- November 11, 2014
- October 18, 2013
- October 5, 2012
Average snowfall in Denver
Here’s a look the average snowfall for each month in Denver, according to the NWS:
- January: 6.5 inches
- February: 7.8 inches
- March: 11.5 inches
- April: 8.8 inches
- May: 1.7 inches
- June: Trace
- July: 0 inches
- August: 0 inches
- September: 1 inch
- October: 4.1 inches
- November: 7.4 inches
- December: 8 inches
Last season, Denver recorded 49.4 inches of total snowfall. The Pinpoint Weather team said a rare triple-dip La Niña will dominate winter.