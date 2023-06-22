DENVER (KDVR) — After Wednesday’s severe storm pummeled parts of the Front Range and Denver metro with heavy rain, June 2023 is now officially the wettest June on record.

Wednesday was a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day as storms with an enhanced risk were forecast to impact the metro and Eastern Plains.

An enhanced risk category is an intense threat. This category isn’t common, with the National Weather Service describing it as a storm your area may only experience once or twice a year.

And the impact of that storm was record-breaking.

Breaking records on records

According to Pinpoint Weather Metrologist Kylie Bearse, Denver International Airport recorded nearly two inches of rainfall from Wednesday alone. That is officially the wettest day on record in Denver history.

Pinpoint Weather: Total rainfall out at DIA on June 21

On top of that, that rainfall pushed this month to claim the number one spot for the wettest June on record with 5.19 inches of total rainfall, breaking a 141-year-old record. Plus, there is still more than a week left in the month.

Pinpoint Weather: Total June rainfall for 2023 as of June 22.

Previously, the year 1882 held the record with 4.96 inches of rainfall. Bearse said that in the 150 years that Denver has been recording weather, there has never been a June that recorded 5 inches of rain.

Pinpoint Weather: History of wettest Junes on record.

On average, June gets 1.94 inches of rainfall. However, this year has been anything but dry.

Within just the first week of the month, Denver already exceeded its monthly average. And since then, more and more rain has been falling.

But there is good news for those ready for the summer sun. The Pinpoint Weather team said the storms will move out by Thursday night. The weekend is looking beautiful with sunshine and temperatures in the 80s.

