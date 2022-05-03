DENVER (KDVR) – Denver is now above the average precipitation for the year to date thanks to the rain showers and storms that brought big totals on the first two days of May.

Below is a graph that shows the breakdown month-by-month of the average precipitation compared to what fell this year. This does include the precipitation seen from snow too, which just melted down to its liquid form.

The year started out strong with January, February, and March all recording above-average precipitation. April only had 0.06 inches and was the third driest on record.

At the end of April, Denver was down about half of an inch from the average precipitation to date. Thanks to the 0.88 inches that fell the first two days of May, Denver’s precipitation total increased to 3.83 inches, about 0.3 inches above average.

There are more chances for rain in the forecast Tuesday night into Wednesday.