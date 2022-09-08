DENVER (KDVR) — The temperature reached 97 degrees on Thursday afternoon in Denver, breaking the previous record for this date of 94 degrees set in 1959.

The normal high right now in Denver is 83 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

The record low temperature for this date in history is 31 degrees, set in 2020.

This is not the first heat record Denver has broken this week. Denver reached a high of 98 degrees on Tuesday, breaking a 2020 record of 97 degrees. On Wednesday, Denver reached 99 degrees, breaking the previous record high of 95 degrees set in 2013.

Two cold fronts are in the forecast. The first will arrive on Friday and will drop temperatures into the 70s. The second will drop temperatures into the low 60s on Saturday.

