DENVER (KDVR) — It has been a rainy start to June so far. Within the first four days, Denver has almost hit its monthly rainfall total.

Another afternoon of storm chances, that’s been the big weather headline for the month of June so far. The Pinpoint Weather team has been tracking the rainy conditions, and it doesn’t look like it will dry out anytime soon.

Pinpoint Meteorologist Travis Michels said that rain is in the forecast for at least the next seven days. So, with all that moisture, how much rain has Denver accumulated?

June rain so far

In the first four days of June, Denver had rain every day for a total of 1.81 inches. The average amount of rainfall for the entire month is 1.94 inches, meaning Denver is less than .10 inches from the monthly average in just the first week.

Month to date, Denver was 1.43 inches above-average.

Year-to-date precipitation

According to Travis Michels, since the start of the year on Jan. 1, Denver has had 10.13 inches of liquid precipitation. That is 4.26 inches above average.

Most of that precipitation fell in May when Denver picked up 5.53 inches of rain. May 2023 moved itself up in the history books, ranking as the fourth rainiest May on record and the 11th rainiest month ever.

Effects of high rainfall

While all that moisture has caused Denver to look so green and lush these past few weeks, you will want to be careful when heading out for summer plans on the water.

Multiple reservoirs across the state have reported higher-than-normal water levels. Cherry Creek State Park had to close a main road indefinitely due to damaged roads. That park saw 6 inches of rain in a three-day period, raising water levels in the reservoir by 10 feet.

Hazardous water levels are also causing some cities to restrict water activities. In Golden, the city is limiting water activities on Clear Creek that include single-chambered air-inflated devices, like inner tubes, as well as swimming.

Forecast and radar

Whether you have plans to be outside or you just want to stay on top of the forecast, we have you covered.

We have several different radars on our website, which can be used no matter where you are.

Where to see weather alerts

If a severe weather alert is issued for your area, whether it is a thunderstorm watch or warning, it will always show up at the top of the FOX31 website. You can see all weather alerts here.

The Pinpoint Weather team will continue to update the forecast multiple times each day.