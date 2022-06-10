DENVER (KDVR) — With the much-needed rain that fell in early June, Colorado continues to see improvements with the drought monitor.

The two-day rain total in Denver from May 31 to June 1 was 1.23 inches. This really helped with the drought condition along the Front Range and in the Eastern Plains.

The improvements in the last week were mostly seen along the Front Range, in metro Denver and across most of the Eastern Plains.

Denver went from moderate drought conditions to abnormally dry.

A large area of the Eastern Plains went from severe drought conditions to moderate drought conditions. Also in the Eastern Plains, the western half of Washington County went from extreme drought conditions to severe drought conditions.

While not much rain is in the 7-day forecast, drought conditions are expected to remain the same or slowly improve over the next few weeks.