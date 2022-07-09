DENVER (KDVR) — Saturday’s heat has written itself into the history books. A new record high has been broken for July 9 as Denver International Airport hit 100 degrees.

The Pinpoint Weather Team has been forecasting a balmy weekend as temperatures were expected to hit the triple-digit mark. Denver and parts of northeastern Colorado are under a heat advisory until 8 p.m.

This is the second 100-degree day this year.

On Saturday, Denver broke a one-year-old record. Last year in 2021, a record was made for a high of 98 degrees. Now, a new high has taken over with a temperature of 100 degrees.

Temperatures heated up quickly on Saturday. At 1:05 p.m., temperatures out at DIA hit 98 degrees, which ties the daily record for highs set in 2021, 1989 and 1903, according to the Boulder National Weather Service.

For reference, the NWS tweeted that Denver hit 90 degrees on Friday at 1:10 p.m. The heat flared to a scorching 90 degrees long before noon, hitting the mark at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday.

The heat isn’t going away anytime soon, more records could be broken in the city of Denver on Sunday. Sunday’s record high is from 2016 when the city hit a scorching 102 degrees.

With the heat advisory in place until 8 p.m., Denver Public Health and Environment is offering tips on how to keep yourself and your furry friends cool.

Here are some other stories for extreme heat-related tips: