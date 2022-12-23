DENVER (KDVR) — Thursday’s dangerous subzero temperatures have officially written themselves into the history books.

According to the National Weather Service, Dec. 22, 2022, is officially Denver’s second coldest day on record.

NWS calculated the daily average temperature by taking the low temperature and high temperature for the day. The daily high for Thursday was just negative 6 degrees and the low was a frigid negative 24 degrees. That gives Denver an average daily temperature of only negative 15 degrees.

The negative 15 degrees puts Denver two degrees shy of taking over the coldest day on record. Back on Jan. 11, 1963, the temperature was negative 17 degrees.

The Mile High City also experienced its coldest temperature since 1990 with a recorded low of 24 degrees below zero.

Sunshine has returned to Denver Friday, but temperatures remain frigid. Wind chill warnings are in effect until 11 a.m. Call it a holiday miracle, temperatures begin to warm back up into the 40s by Christmas.