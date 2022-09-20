DENVER (KDVR) — Denver hit 90-degree temperatures once again Tuesday afternoon with a high of 92 degrees.

This is the 10th time Denver has hit a temperature at or over 90 degrees this month, which is also an all-time record for the month of September. It was also the 67th 90-degree day of the year.

In 2018 and 2017, Denver had nine days at or above 90 degrees in September.

The average last 90-degree day in Denver is Sept. 4. Last year, Denver had its last 90-degree day on Sept. 18.

The latest 90-degree day on record for the city is Oct. 1, 1892.

Over the next seven days, there are no more 90-degree days in the forecast.