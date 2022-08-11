DENVER (KDVR) — The temperature reached 98 degrees on Thursday afternoon in Denver, breaking the previous record for this date of 97 degrees set in 2020.

The normal high right now in Denver is 88 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

The record low temperature for this date in history is 48 degrees, set in 1872.

Meteorologist Chris Tomer said temperatures will remain in the 90s through the weekend. Here is a look at the expected highs:

Friday: 96 degrees

Saturday: 95 degrees

Sunday: 93 degrees

Monday: 88 degrees

Scattered afternoon storm chances will return on Sunday and stay into next week. Temperatures will cool to the 80s by Monday and the low 80s on Tuesday.

