DENVER (KDVR) — The temperature reached 101 degrees on Friday afternoon in Denver, breaking the previous record for this date of 99 degrees set in 1877.

The normal high right now in Denver is 89 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

The record low temperature for this date in history is 48 degrees, set in 1978.

This is the fifth triple-digit day Denver has had in 2022 so far. According to Meteorologist Jessica Lebel, 2022 is now tied for the third most 100-degree days on record.

Meteorologist Chris Tomer said temperatures will be cooler over the weekend. Here is a look at the expected highs:

Saturday: 90 degrees

Sunday: 83 degrees

Monday: 86 degrees

