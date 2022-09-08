A sunrise over the skyline of Denver (Getty Images)

DENVER (KDVR) — It has been a record-breaking week of heat for the Denver metro area with temperatures hovering around 100 degrees.

Denver recorded record-breaking highs on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

It has also stayed warm overnight, with low temperatures remaining above 60 degrees and breaking even more records.

For three days straight, Denver broke records for warmest minimum temperature.

On Tuesday, Denver only reached an overnight low of 67 degrees, which is a new record.

Denver’s overnight low temperature fell to 66 degrees Wednesday morning, breaking the previous record of 63 degrees set in 1938.

On Thursday morning Denver dropped to only 70 degrees, which breaks the old record of 64 degrees set in 1940.

The average low right now is 53 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

Relief is on the way this weekend. Highs will be in the 70s on Friday and 60s on Saturday. Lows will drop into the 40s and 50s.