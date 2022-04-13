DENVER (KDVR) — More than 25 days have passed since Denver’s last measurable snowfall. The recent dry weather has dropped Denver below the average for seasonal snowfall.

The year started out strong, with more than a foot of snowfall in January, February and March. By end of March, Denver was running about an inch higher than the average seasonal total.

Denver hasn’t seen measurable snow this April, which is historically Denver’s second-snowiest month of the year. The last time Denver had measurable snow was back on March 17.

Denver’s seasonal snow total from fall 2021 through Wednesday is 47.1 inches. The seasonal average for the same timeframe is 50.2 inches, putting Denver about 3 inches behind average.

Unfortunately, Denver doesn’t have any chances for snow over the next seven days.