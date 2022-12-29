DENVER (KDVR) — With two days left in 2022, this week’s heavy snowstorm pushed Denver over the monthly average snowfall for December.

Thursday is a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day as heavy snow coated the state. The storm started on Wednesday as rain and transitioned over to snow overnight. Multiple cities across the state received several inches of slushy snow with totals of 5 inches or more.

Out at Denver International Airport, the National Weather Service reported that Denver received 7.1 inches of snow.

Just in time for the new year, Pinpoint Weather Meteorologist Kylie Bearse said that this storm officially put Denver above its December snow average. On average, Denver gets 8 inches of snow. This year, the Mile High City has gotten 13 inches.

DIA surpasses average monthly snow in December.

Denver also set a new daily precipitation record.

The city received so much moisture by midnight that it doubled its previous daily precipitation record. By midnight, Denver received 0.60 inches of precipitation beating the record back in 1932 when the city got 0.29 inches.

The sun returns Thursday afternoon with chilly highs staying in the upper 30s.