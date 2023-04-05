DENVER (KDVR) — It was an abnormally cold April morning, with temperatures dipping into the teens.

The National Weather Service said the low temperature recorded in Denver on Wednesday, April 5 was 11 degrees, breaking the record low of 12 degrees set in 1983.

What is the average temperature in April?

The NWS said the normal high temperature during the month of April for Denver ranges from 60 degrees to start the month to 65 degrees by the end of the month.

The average low temperature during this month starts at 31 degrees to start the month and will raise to 38 degrees by the end of the month.

April temperature records

The record high temperature for Denver in April is 90 degrees, set on April 30, 1992, according to the NWS.

The record low temperature in Denver in April is negative 2 degrees, set on April 2, 1975.

How much snow could Denver see this month?

On average, Denver sees 8.8 inches of snowfall in April, making it the second snowiest month of the year. Last April, Denver only received a trace of snowfall.