DENVER (KDVR) — Denver broke yet another weather record on Sunday, not for record heat, however, but this time for record rainfall.

According to the Boulder National Weather Service, Denver received 1.14 inches of rainfall on Sunday as of 7:15 p.m. That total officially breaks the rainfall record on this day, Aug. 21.

Denver’s weather measurements are taken out of Denver International Airport and not downtown, so this new rainfall total was measured out near DIA.

The previous rainfall record was set all the way back in 1958 when Denver saw 0.99 inches of rainfall. This breaks a 64-year-old record.

Denver breaks daily rainfall record for Aug. 21 (Photo: National Weather Service)

According to the NWS, this is also the first time since March 14, 2021, that over an inch of precipitation fell.

While Denver saw rain, the high peaks got their first glimpse of snow. Down south on Pikes Peak, the summit captured its first snow accumulation of the season.

The beginning of the workweek dries out with mild highs in the middle 80s.

Bookmark these tools to help you stay informed of the weather changes as new data comes in from the Pinpoint Weather team.

Download the free Pinpoint Weather app to get vital weather information sent straight to your phone.