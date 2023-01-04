NORTHERN COLORADO, Colo. (KDVR) — Multiple cities north of the metro area are under a dense fog advisory which is causing low visibility for many travelers.
According to the National Weather Service, a dense fog advisory is in effect until 9 a.m. Wednesday for central and southern Weld County. Some of the cities within this advisory include Firestone, Fort Lupton, Greeley, Mead and Platteville.
NWS said that Erie, Longmont, Loveland and Greeley are also experiencing dense fog. The fog is so dense that NWS is reporting certain areas only have visibility of one-fourth of a mile.
Law enforcement is reminding drivers to use caution when there is low visibility and use the car’s low beam headlights. A photo from the Colorado Department of Transportation camera on Interstate 25 shows just how foggy it is.
The Pinpoint Weather team forecasts sunny skies and temperatures in the 40s for the rest of the week with a mild weekend ahead.