Dense fog is causing visibility issues along I-25 north of the metro. (NWS)

NORTHERN COLORADO, Colo. (KDVR) — Multiple cities north of the metro area are under a dense fog advisory which is causing low visibility for many travelers.

According to the National Weather Service, a dense fog advisory is in effect until 9 a.m. Wednesday for central and southern Weld County. Some of the cities within this advisory include Firestone, Fort Lupton, Greeley, Mead and Platteville.

These areas are under a dense fog advisory until 9 a.m. Wednesday. (NWS)

NWS said that Erie, Longmont, Loveland and Greeley are also experiencing dense fog. The fog is so dense that NWS is reporting certain areas only have visibility of one-fourth of a mile.

Law enforcement is reminding drivers to use caution when there is low visibility and use the car’s low beam headlights. A photo from the Colorado Department of Transportation camera on Interstate 25 shows just how foggy it is.

Dense fog is causing visibility issues along I-25 north of the metro. (NWS)

The Pinpoint Weather team forecasts sunny skies and temperatures in the 40s for the rest of the week with a mild weekend ahead.