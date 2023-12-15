DENVER (KDVR) — Even after recent below-freezing temperatures and flurries in the Denver metro area, if this warm trend continues into the end of the month, this December will be one of the warmest on record.

This December has been all over the place. From thick fog to flurries to 70 degrees, the Denver metro area has seen it all. Despite the changing weather, December’s heading towards a sunny end of the month.

For this upcoming week, the temperatures will be as high as 60 degrees, which is about 10-15 degrees above average for this time of year.

But 60 degrees isn’t breaking any daily records. Some days in December this year recorded higher than 70 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

With that being said, towards the end of December, temperatures should be cooling, according to Pinpoint Weather Meteorologist Travis Michels.

If temperatures don’t cool down by next week, this will be one of the warmest December’s on record in Denver.

“At this point, we are one of the top 20 warmest December’s on record, and with a very abnormally warm week ahead, it wouldn’t be surprising if we stayed that way,” said Michels.

If Denver continues the warm trend, the metro area will be tied for 19th place for the warmest Denver December ever.

The 18th, 19th and 20th warmest Decembers were in 1959, 1936 and 1885 at an average temperature of 36.5 degrees, according to NWS.

The last time Denver broke a record for the warmest December was in 1980 at 41.2 degrees.

If the weather persists with sunshine, Denver will break another record this year.