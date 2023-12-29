DENVER (KDVR) — Even after blizzard-like conditions hit parts of Colorado the day after Christmas, December 2023 will go down in history as one of the driest on record.

A post-Christmas snowstorm brought blowing snow to the Eastern Plains and caused several major highways to close. Near the metro, Aurora got around 7 inches of snow. However, Denver International Airport only saw a trace.

With the lack of snow, this December has been one of the driest on record.

According to Pinpoint Weather Meteorologist Travis Michels, DIA, where precipitation is officially measured for the Mile High City, only got around 1.4 inches of snow this month.

Looking at the data from the National Weather Service, the lack of snow would put 2023 as the 18th least snowiest December on record.

The data goes back to 1882 when historical records were recorded in Colorado. According to that data, the last December that made the list of least snowy was back in 2018 when Denver only got 0.5 inches of snow in December.

Normally, the average December snowfall is 8 inches.

Aside from the lack of snow this month, December is also shaping up to be one of the warmest on record.

Denver has reached 60 degrees a handful of times this December and even hit 70 degrees once. On Dec. 19, the city tied a 106-year-old heat record after recording a high of 67 degrees just a few days before Christmas.

However, according to the Pinpoint Weather team, that weather is not common at all.

If Denver continues the warm trend, the metro area could end up as the 10th warmest Denver December ever.

As of Thursday, Denver has had an average temperature of 37.4 degrees. The normal average December temperature is 30 degrees.

According to the Pinpoint Weather team, the last three days of December are shaping up to be sunny and clear with temps in the low 50s.