DENVER (KDVR) — Denver was so close to hitting 100 degrees Wednesday. The Mile High City was one degree shy of hitting that triple-digit mark. But the question remains: Will we see a 100-degree day this summer?

Starting in 1872, the National Weather Service said Denver has hit triple-digits in 105 of the last 149 years. Since 2016, Denver’s consistently hit 100 degrees.

Most recently, there have been more and more 100-degree days. In 2022, Denver had five.

The last time Denver missed the triple-digit mark was in 2015, and it’s looking to be the same case this year, according to Pinpoint Weather Meteorologist Travis Michels.

“I think because we’ve had so many storms earlier in the season that the heat we got wasn’t able to just sit and stay because storms would come in the afternoon and cool us off,” said Michels.

Aug. 16 was the hottest day of 2023 so far with a high of 99 degrees.

That’s not to say it’s impossible.

While most of the 100-degree or higher days occur between June and early August, Denver has hit 100 in late August before. The latest triple-digit day in August was on Aug. 18, 2020.

Aug. 18 is this Friday, and Michels said it’s unlikely Denver will hit 100 degrees based on the upcoming forecasts.

There’s always a chance for September, but it’s highly unlikely.

Denver has only reached 100 degrees twice in history during September, in 2019 and 2020. It’s expected to be a warmer fall, but not as hot as 100 degrees.

“If we didn’t get those repeated storms, I think there’d be a better chance earlier in the season to hit 100 degrees,” said Michels.

As far as weather goes, it’s more likely Denver won’t see a 100-degree day this year, but Michels said nothing’s impossible.