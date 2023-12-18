DENVER (KDVR) — Before you can even think of getting a white Christmas, Denver will be abnormally warm with temperatures near 60 degrees this week.

With just a week left until Christmas, Denver hasn’t gotten the memo that it is December.

According to the Pinpoint Weather team, temperatures will be above average for the rest of the workweek with highs in the 50s and 60s.

On Tuesday, Denver even has the chance of breaking a heat record. Highs are expected to be around 65 degrees, inching near the record of 67 degrees set in 1917.

But could Denver really tie or break a heat record in mid-December?

Pinpoint Weather Meteorologist Greg Perez said it will all depend on cloud cover.

If the clouds decide to move in earlier, by mid-afternoon, the chances of breaking the 106-year-old record get slimmer. However, if the clouds hold off until the evening, the chances of making the history books become much higher.

According to Perez, the models on Monday show the clouds holding off until dinnertime.

Is it common to have temperatures in the 60s in December?

Denver has reached 60 degrees a handful of times this December. However, according to the Pinpoint Weather team, that weather is not common at all.

This December has been an expectation of the norm. So far this month, the Mile High City has hit 60 degrees six times. There is a possibility to add a few more 60-degree days to that count before the month is over.

Denver even hit 71 degrees on Dec. 6.

With these unseasonably warm days, there is a chance this December could be one of the warmest on record.

If Denver continues the warm trend, the metro area will be tied for 19th place for the warmest Denver December ever.

The 18th, 19th and 20th warmest Decembers were in 1959, 1936 and 1885 at an average temperature of 36.5 degrees, according to NWS.

With just two weeks left in the year, time will tell if Denver could break a few heat records this month.