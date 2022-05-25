DENVER (KDVR) – Cooler than average temperatures and extra moisture are expected in Denver after Memorial Day. The 6-10 day outlook shows below average temperatures and above average precipitation.

Leading up to Memorial Day, temperatures in Denver are expected to be above average in the 80s. Then chances for some rain arrive, dropping temperatures for the second half of the 10-day forecast. The jet stream has a trough over the state, meaning we get more of a northerly wind, keeping out temperatures below average. Even though it will be cooler, I don’t expect any records to be broken.

Rain chances return to the forecast as we wrap up Memorial Day weekend and head into the week beyond. A long lived rain event is not expected, but chances for late showers and isolated storms are expected. This puts Colorado in an above average category for precipitation.

Beyond the 6-10 day outlook, temperatures look to climb back to seasonal averages with normal chances for precipitation.