DENVER (KDVR) — The National Interagency Fire Center has put out the wildfire outlook for the next few months, and the high danger lingers in Colorado.

The outlook for May includes most of Southern Colorado and the metro area in high danger.

The outlook for June includes most of Southern Colorado but also stretches to include the Western Slope and the Northern Mountains.

The outlook for June includes all of Denver and the Front Range, including the Eastern Plains.

It has been a very dry April and this outlook confirms that there is an elevated wildfire danger for the remainder of the spring and into the summer for Colorado.

One thing that would decrease this high fire danger would be a wet month of May, but the outlooks continue to have a drier forecast.