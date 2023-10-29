DENVER (KDVR) — October is going out with a bang, as several inches of snow fell across Colorado on Saturday and Sunday.

Winter is officially here, and whether you think the snow was a trick or a treat, it came just in time for Halloween. The Denver metro and the Front Range had their first measurable snow of the season.

A Pinpoint Weather Alert Day was issued on Saturday and Sunday. Winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories have been issued until noon on Sunday.

How much did it snow?

The table below includes preliminary snow totals reported to the National Weather Service on Oct. 28-29.

The table is sorted in alphabetical order by county. This data was taken as of 9:45 a.m. on Sunday, and will continuously be updated as the snow tapers off.

County Location Measured snow Adams 2 NW Strasburg 3.5 Adams 2 NW Strasburg 5.5 Adams 2 NE Thornton 4.1 Adams 4 NNW Aurora 7 Adams 2 NE Northglenn 4.4 Adams 1 SE Todd Creek 2.5 Adams 3 SE Federal Heights 6 Adams 1 NW Bennett 6.3 Arapahoe 1 SE Littleton 2.5 Arapahoe 4 S Bennett 4.6 Arapahoe 3 NE Cherry Creek Reser 4 Arapahoe 1 SE Littleton 5 Arapahoe 3 NNE Cherry Creek Rese 6.4 Arapahoe 1 WSW Aurora 6.1 Arapahoe 3 N Cherry Creek Reserv 8.5 Arapahoe 3 N Cherry Creek Reserv 8.5 Arapahoe Littleton 7 Arapahoe 1 N Englewood 8.7 Arapahoe 1 SE Littleton 7.9 Arapahoe 4 E Foxfield 5.1 Arapahoe 4 ESE Foxfield 5.1 Arapahoe 3 WSW Aurora 8.8 Arapahoe 3 N Foxfield 6.5 Arapahoe 2 W Aurora 5.7 Arapahoe 2 SW Cherry Hills Villa 6.4 Arapahoe 2 SSW Aurora 7.1 Arapahoe 2 ESE Foxfield 6.5 Arapahoe 2 E Foxfield 4 Arapahoe 1 NE Littleton 8 Arapahoe 1 ENE Littleton 7.1 Arapahoe 10 E Arapahoe Park 7.3 Arapahoe 3 N Cherry Creek Reserv 7.3 Arapahoe 1 N Centennial 8 Arapahoe 1 N Centennial 8 Arapahoe 2 WSW Centennial 7 Arapahoe 1 WNW Cherry Creek Rese 9.5 Arapahoe 3 SW Aurora 10.4 Boulder 4 NE Nederland 1 Boulder 2 N Longmont 2 Boulder 1 NNW Louisville 3.2 Boulder 2 NNW Marshall 4.5 Boulder 2 SSW Boulder 5.5 Boulder 1 WNW Crescent Village 2.8 Boulder 2 N Longmont 3 Boulder 2 N Longmont 3 Boulder 3 SSE Hygiene 4.7 Boulder Lyons 4.3 Boulder Longmont 3.6 Boulder 3 SSW Boulder 5.9 Boulder 3 NW Louisville 4 Boulder 3 NNE Pinecliffe 3.5 Boulder 2 W Boulder 4.7 Boulder 2 S Boulder 5.5 Boulder 2 NW Lafayette 2.9 Boulder 2 NW Boulder 6.3 Boulder 2 NW Boulder 5.2 Boulder 2 NNW Marshall 3.8 Boulder 2 N Longmont 3 Boulder 2 NE Rollinsville 4.9 Boulder 1 WNW Boulder 5 Boulder 1 NNE Lafayette 3 Boulder 1 N Sunshine 4.5 Boulder 1 SW Eldora 14 Boulder Lafayette 3.9 Boulder 5 E Jamestown 4 Boulder 2 W Niwot 4 Boulder 1 ENE Boulder 4.7 Boulder 4 NE Nederland 4.8 Boulder 2 N Louisville 3.5 Boulder 3 NE Longmont 5 Boulder 2 E Longmont 5 Boulder 3 NE Longmont 3.6 Boulder 3 S Boulder 6.5 Boulder 1 NW Niwot 4.4 Boulder 1 S Meeker Park 10.3 Broomfield 1 E Superior 3.4 Broomfield 2 E Broomfield 4.3 Broomfield 1 NW Broomfield 4 Broomfield 1 NW Broomfield 4 Chaffee 4 WNW Buena Vista 6.7 Chaffee 2 SSW Salida 1.3 Chaffee 1 WNW Buena Vista 4 Clear Creek Georgetown 1.5 Clear Creek Georgetown 8 Clear Creek Georgetown 8 Clear Creek 2 WNW Loveland Pass 12 Clear Creek 1 NE Brookvale 7 Clear Creek 1 SSW Georgetown 7.1 Clear Creek 1 WNW Loveland Pass 10.4 Custer 5 W Westcliffe 5 Custer 5 S Hillside 4 Delta 6 E Skyway 8 Denver 2 SE Denver Intl Airpor 1.3 Denver 1 E Edgewater 2 Denver 3 NE Englewood 4 Denver Denver Intl Airport 2.9 Denver 2 SSE Denver 5 Denver 2 SE Denver Intl Airpor 4.5 Denver 3 NE Englewood 6 Denver 1 SSE Denver Intl Airpo 6.5 Denver 2 NE Cherry Hills Villa 6.5 Denver 2 SE Denver Intl Airpor 6.5 Denver 4 ESE Denver 8 Denver 4 E Denver 5.7 Denver 2 SE Mountain View 5.8 Denver 2 NE Cherry Hills Villa 7.5 Denver 2 NNW Sheridan 7 Denver 3 E Denver 5.7 Denver 1 E Edgewater 5.6 Denver 1 NE Mountain View 7 Denver 4 E Denver 6 Denver 1 E Edgewater 5.8 Denver 2 SW Denver 8 Denver 1 NE Greenwood Village 9 Denver 2 ESE Denver 6 Denver 3 NE Englewood 7 Douglas 2.8 ENE Castle Pines 4.5 Douglas 5 SE Parker 6.5 Douglas 1 N Castle Rock 7 Douglas 3 S Castle Pines 8 Douglas 2 S Parker 8 Douglas 3 S Castle Pines 10.6 Douglas 3 SW Ponderosa Park 7.4 Douglas 3 SSW Castle Pines 10.2 Douglas 1 SSE Lone Tree 5.7 Douglas 1 NW Lone Tree 6.3 Douglas 1 NE Sedalia 9 Douglas 1 N Castle Rock 9.8 Douglas 2 WSW Parker 5.9 Douglas 2 E Kassler 7 Douglas 3 E Parker 7 Douglas 1 N Lone Tree 6.5 Douglas 1 SE Kassler 8.5 Douglas 2 SW Parker 8.3 Douglas 2 SE Highlands Ranch 6.9 Douglas 3 NW Parker 7.2 Douglas 2 WSW Highlands Ranch 7 Douglas 1 NE Castle Rock 9.5 El Paso 2 NNE Monument 1.3 El Paso 2 SW Colorado Springs 12 El Paso 3 W Fountain 10 El Paso 2 E Falcon 2.8 El Paso 4 NW Peterson AFB 6 El Paso 2 SW Colorado Springs 10.5 El Paso Security 12 El Paso Palmer Lake 7.1 El Paso 7 ENE Monument 5.5 El Paso 6 SSW Black Forest 3 El Paso 6 SE Air Force Academy 3 El Paso 6 S Calhan 4.4 El Paso 5 WSW Calhan 5 El Paso 5 E Monument 3.5 El Paso 4 NE Colorado Springs 5.3 El Paso 3 SSE Colorado Springs 10 El Paso 2 SSW Colorado Springs 10.4 El Paso 2 E Colorado Springs 7 El Paso 1 ESE Manitou Springs 6 El Paso 10 N Colorado Springs 2.8 El Paso 4 S Colorado Springs 10.5 El Paso 4 N Peterson AFB 3.8 El Paso 3 S Colorado Springs 9.5 El Paso 3 NNE Monument 5 El Paso 6 SSW Black Forest 2.8 El Paso 4 S Black Forest 2.5 El Paso 5 NNE Colorado Springs 3.5 El Paso 2 NNE Monument 6.5 El Paso 4 S Colorado Springs 11 El Paso 5 SSE Air Force Academy 3.9 El Paso 2 NW Colorado Springs 5 Elbert 15 E Castle Rock 8 Elbert Elizabeth 6.8 Elbert 1 NW Ponderosa Park 7.5 Elbert 5 NE Ponderosa Park 9.5 Elbert 4 ENE Cedar Point 7 Elbert 2 NNE Elizabeth 7 Elbert 1 NW Ponderosa Park 9 Elbert 1 NW Ponderosa Park 9 Elbert 9 NE Ponderosa Park 9 Elbert Elizabeth 8.5 Fremont 4 E Canon City 7 Fremont 3 SE Canon City 6.5 Fremont 2 SE Penrose 4.5 Fremont Cotopaxi 6 Gilpin 4 N Floyd Hill 4.9 Gilpin Aspen Springs 7 Grand 2 WNW Elkdale 4 Grand 2 SSW Elkdale 5.9 Grand 4 SW Grand Lake 4 Grand 1 NNW Berthoud Pass 13 Grand 6 SW Grand Lake 2.6 Grand 8 SSE Rand 7.8 Grand 9 SSE Spicer 3.9 Grand 10 S Rabbit Ears Pass 2.6 Gunnison 4 NNE Powderhorn 5 Jackson 9 SSE Gould 9.1 Jackson 6 SSW Glendevey 3.9 Jefferson Arvada 3.5 Jefferson Golden 5 Jefferson 3 W Sheridan 8 Jefferson 4 WNW Arvada 6.3 Jefferson 4 WSW Arvada 6.5 Jefferson 2 SW Lakewood 6.3 Jefferson 1 SW Tiny Town 11 Jefferson 4 SSE Pinecliffe 4.2 Jefferson Columbine 10.2 Jefferson 3 W Arvada 5.7 Jefferson 3 SSW Crescent Village 4.1 Jefferson 3 S Conifer 7.1 Jefferson 3 NNE Ken Caryl 8.7 Jefferson 2 WSW Lakewood 7.1 Jefferson 2 SW Rocky Flats 3 Jefferson 2 ESE Lakewood 7.8 Jefferson 1 W Wheat Ridge 5.9 Jefferson 1 NNW Arvada 6.2 Jefferson 1 NNE Edgewater 5.5 Jefferson 1 ESE Ken Caryl 9 Jefferson Wah Keeney Park 7 Jefferson 4 NW Arvada 5.5 Jefferson 4 NNE Ken Caryl 10.1 Jefferson 2 SW Golden 8.5 Jefferson 1 NNW Cheesman Reservoi 7.5 Jefferson 1 NW Golden 9 Jefferson 2 NW Columbine 9 Jefferson 1 N Genesee 8.3 Jefferson Conifer 9 Jefferson 2 W Aspen Park 9 Jefferson 2 E Kittredge 8 Jefferson 1 E Ken Caryl 9 Jefferson 1 S Crescent Village 6 Kit Carson Stratton 1 Kit Carson 7 NNW Peconic 2 Kit Carson 6 NNE Bethune 3 Kit Carson Burlington 2.5 Lake 2 NE Leadville 13.7 Lake 6 S Leadville 8.1 Larimer 4 NE Fort Collins 3.1 Larimer 3 W Fort Collins 6 Larimer 5 S Fort Collins 2.7 Larimer 5 NW Campion 6.5 Larimer 4 WSW Drake 3.3 Larimer 4 W Pinewood Springs 6 Larimer 4 E Laporte 3.5 Larimer 3 NNW Fort Collins 5 Larimer 2 SW Estes Park 8 Larimer 2 SSE Loveland 4.5 Larimer 2 SE Timnath 3 Larimer 2 S Estes Park 11.7 Larimer 2 NW Loveland 4.3 Larimer 2 N Timnath 4 Larimer 2 NNE Loveland 2.7 Larimer 2 N Campion 4 Larimer 2 ESE Fort Collins 4.8 Larimer 1 SW Wellington 3.5 Larimer 1 SSW Fort Collins 3.7 Larimer 1 NW Pinewood Springs 6.6 Larimer 1 SE Fort Collins 3.4 Larimer 3 E Loveland 3.5 Larimer 1 NW Laporte 5 Larimer 1 S Laporte 5 Larimer 2 SW Loveland 6.5 Larimer Estes Park 7 Larimer 7 E Virginia Dale 1.7 Larimer 4 ESE Cedar Cove 6 Larimer Bear Lake 9.1 Larimer 1 W Berthoud 4.5 Larimer 3 N Timnath 4.8 Larimer 2 SE Laporte 5 Larimer 3 S Estes Park 13 Larimer 6 N Trail Ridge 7.8 Lincoln Hugo 5.8 Lincoln Limon 3.7 Logan Iliff 3 Logan Iliff 5 Logan Sterling 3 Logan Sterling 3.5 Logan Iliff 5.5 Logan 1 SSW Sterling 2.5 Montrose 15 W Montrose 1 Morgan 1 E Gary 5.2 Morgan 3 SSW Hillrose 3 Morgan 1 E Gary 5.2 Park 1 ESE Highland Park 8 Park 1 ENE 11-Mile Canyon Re 3 Park 1 NNW Grant 7.5 Park 3 SSW Alma 12 Park 6 S Fairplay 11 Park 7 E Blue River 9.1 Park 3 NNE Bailey 9.6 Phillips 3 SW Holyoke 2.4 Phillips 3 SW Holyoke 2.4 Phillips 1 E Holyoke 2.3 Rio Grande 1 S South Fork 1.2 Routt Hayden 1 Sedgwick Julesburg 2 Sedgwick Julesburg 4.5 Summit Dillon 3.8 Summit 2 SE Breckenridge 5.5 Summit 2 S Loveland Pass 14 Summit 1 SSW Copper Mountain 15 Summit 3 SSW Breckenridge 16 Summit 3 SSW Copper Mountain 15.6 Summit 5 SSW Blue River 13 Summit 5 W Green Mtn Reservoir 13 Summit 8 SSW Copper Mountain 16.9 Summit 1 SSE Loveland Pass 11.7 Summit 6 NW Silverthorne 15.6 Teller 3 WNW Divide 4.4 Teller 6 S Divide 2.8 Teller 4 NNE Florissant 4 Teller 3 NE Cripple Creek 7.5 Teller 5 NW Cripple Creek 3.1 Teller 2 N Woodland Park 5.7 Teller Woodland Park 5.6 Teller Woodland Park 6 Washington Platner 3 Weld 6 NE Nunn 3.6 Weld 4 WSW Eaton 2.5 Weld 4 W La Salle 2.7 Weld 4 SSW Mead 2.8 Weld 4 NE Firestone 2.5 Weld 3 WSW Frederick 3 Weld 3 N Milton Reservoir 3.3 Weld 2 E Greeley 3 Weld 1 S Greeley 3.6 Weld 1 S Greeley 3.7 Yuma 7 SW Beecher Island 3.5 Yuma 4 NNE Wray 3 Yuma 7 SW Beecher Island 4.5 Yuma Yuma 3 Yuma 6 SSW Beecher Island 4.3 Yuma 6 SSW Yuma 3

Don’t see your town or city listed? This list includes everything NWS reported through its own measurements and other sources reported to the agency as of the time range listed above.