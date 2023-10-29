DENVER (KDVR) — October is going out with a bang, as several inches of snow fell across Colorado on Saturday and Sunday.
Winter is officially here, and whether you think the snow was a trick or a treat, it came just in time for Halloween. The Denver metro and the Front Range had their first measurable snow of the season.
A Pinpoint Weather Alert Day was issued on Saturday and Sunday. Winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories have been issued until noon on Sunday.
How much did it snow?
The table below includes preliminary snow totals reported to the National Weather Service on Oct. 28-29.
The table is sorted in alphabetical order by county. This data was taken as of 9:45 a.m. on Sunday, and will continuously be updated as the snow tapers off.
|County
|Location
|Measured snow
|Adams
|2 NW Strasburg
|3.5
|Adams
|2 NW Strasburg
|5.5
|Adams
|2 NE Thornton
|4.1
|Adams
|4 NNW Aurora
|7
|Adams
|2 NE Northglenn
|4.4
|Adams
|1 SE Todd Creek
|2.5
|Adams
|3 SE Federal Heights
|6
|Adams
|1 NW Bennett
|6.3
|Arapahoe
|1 SE Littleton
|2.5
|Arapahoe
|4 S Bennett
|4.6
|Arapahoe
|3 NE Cherry Creek Reser
|4
|Arapahoe
|1 SE Littleton
|5
|Arapahoe
|3 NNE Cherry Creek Rese
|6.4
|Arapahoe
|1 WSW Aurora
|6.1
|Arapahoe
|3 N Cherry Creek Reserv
|8.5
|Arapahoe
|3 N Cherry Creek Reserv
|8.5
|Arapahoe
|Littleton
|7
|Arapahoe
|1 N Englewood
|8.7
|Arapahoe
|1 SE Littleton
|7.9
|Arapahoe
|4 E Foxfield
|5.1
|Arapahoe
|4 ESE Foxfield
|5.1
|Arapahoe
|3 WSW Aurora
|8.8
|Arapahoe
|3 N Foxfield
|6.5
|Arapahoe
|2 W Aurora
|5.7
|Arapahoe
|2 SW Cherry Hills Villa
|6.4
|Arapahoe
|2 SSW Aurora
|7.1
|Arapahoe
|2 ESE Foxfield
|6.5
|Arapahoe
|2 E Foxfield
|4
|Arapahoe
|1 NE Littleton
|8
|Arapahoe
|1 ENE Littleton
|7.1
|Arapahoe
|10 E Arapahoe Park
|7.3
|Arapahoe
|3 N Cherry Creek Reserv
|7.3
|Arapahoe
|1 N Centennial
|8
|Arapahoe
|1 N Centennial
|8
|Arapahoe
|2 WSW Centennial
|7
|Arapahoe
|1 WNW Cherry Creek Rese
|9.5
|Arapahoe
|3 SW Aurora
|10.4
|Boulder
|4 NE Nederland
|1
|Boulder
|2 N Longmont
|2
|Boulder
|1 NNW Louisville
|3.2
|Boulder
|2 NNW Marshall
|4.5
|Boulder
|2 SSW Boulder
|5.5
|Boulder
|1 WNW Crescent Village
|2.8
|Boulder
|2 N Longmont
|3
|Boulder
|2 N Longmont
|3
|Boulder
|3 SSE Hygiene
|4.7
|Boulder
|Lyons
|4.3
|Boulder
|Longmont
|3.6
|Boulder
|3 SSW Boulder
|5.9
|Boulder
|3 NW Louisville
|4
|Boulder
|3 NNE Pinecliffe
|3.5
|Boulder
|2 W Boulder
|4.7
|Boulder
|2 S Boulder
|5.5
|Boulder
|2 NW Lafayette
|2.9
|Boulder
|2 NW Boulder
|6.3
|Boulder
|2 NW Boulder
|5.2
|Boulder
|2 NNW Marshall
|3.8
|Boulder
|2 N Longmont
|3
|Boulder
|2 NE Rollinsville
|4.9
|Boulder
|1 WNW Boulder
|5
|Boulder
|1 NNE Lafayette
|3
|Boulder
|1 N Sunshine
|4.5
|Boulder
|1 SW Eldora
|14
|Boulder
|Lafayette
|3.9
|Boulder
|5 E Jamestown
|4
|Boulder
|2 W Niwot
|4
|Boulder
|1 ENE Boulder
|4.7
|Boulder
|4 NE Nederland
|4.8
|Boulder
|2 N Louisville
|3.5
|Boulder
|3 NE Longmont
|5
|Boulder
|2 E Longmont
|5
|Boulder
|3 NE Longmont
|3.6
|Boulder
|3 S Boulder
|6.5
|Boulder
|1 NW Niwot
|4.4
|Boulder
|1 S Meeker Park
|10.3
|Broomfield
|1 E Superior
|3.4
|Broomfield
|2 E Broomfield
|4.3
|Broomfield
|1 NW Broomfield
|4
|Broomfield
|1 NW Broomfield
|4
|Chaffee
|4 WNW Buena Vista
|6.7
|Chaffee
|2 SSW Salida
|1.3
|Chaffee
|1 WNW Buena Vista
|4
|Clear Creek
|Georgetown
|1.5
|Clear Creek
|Georgetown
|8
|Clear Creek
|Georgetown
|8
|Clear Creek
|2 WNW Loveland Pass
|12
|Clear Creek
|1 NE Brookvale
|7
|Clear Creek
|1 SSW Georgetown
|7.1
|Clear Creek
|1 WNW Loveland Pass
|10.4
|Custer
|5 W Westcliffe
|5
|Custer
|5 S Hillside
|4
|Delta
|6 E Skyway
|8
|Denver
|2 SE Denver Intl Airpor
|1.3
|Denver
|1 E Edgewater
|2
|Denver
|3 NE Englewood
|4
|Denver
|Denver Intl Airport
|2.9
|Denver
|2 SSE Denver
|5
|Denver
|2 SE Denver Intl Airpor
|4.5
|Denver
|3 NE Englewood
|6
|Denver
|1 SSE Denver Intl Airpo
|6.5
|Denver
|2 NE Cherry Hills Villa
|6.5
|Denver
|2 SE Denver Intl Airpor
|6.5
|Denver
|4 ESE Denver
|8
|Denver
|4 E Denver
|5.7
|Denver
|2 SE Mountain View
|5.8
|Denver
|2 NE Cherry Hills Villa
|7.5
|Denver
|2 NNW Sheridan
|7
|Denver
|3 E Denver
|5.7
|Denver
|1 E Edgewater
|5.6
|Denver
|1 NE Mountain View
|7
|Denver
|4 E Denver
|6
|Denver
|1 E Edgewater
|5.8
|Denver
|2 SW Denver
|8
|Denver
|1 NE Greenwood Village
|9
|Denver
|2 ESE Denver
|6
|Denver
|3 NE Englewood
|7
|Douglas
|2.8 ENE Castle Pines
|4.5
|Douglas
|5 SE Parker
|6.5
|Douglas
|1 N Castle Rock
|7
|Douglas
|3 S Castle Pines
|8
|Douglas
|2 S Parker
|8
|Douglas
|3 S Castle Pines
|10.6
|Douglas
|3 SW Ponderosa Park
|7.4
|Douglas
|3 SSW Castle Pines
|10.2
|Douglas
|1 SSE Lone Tree
|5.7
|Douglas
|1 NW Lone Tree
|6.3
|Douglas
|1 NE Sedalia
|9
|Douglas
|1 N Castle Rock
|9.8
|Douglas
|2 WSW Parker
|5.9
|Douglas
|2 E Kassler
|7
|Douglas
|3 E Parker
|7
|Douglas
|1 N Lone Tree
|6.5
|Douglas
|1 SE Kassler
|8.5
|Douglas
|2 SW Parker
|8.3
|Douglas
|2 SE Highlands Ranch
|6.9
|Douglas
|3 NW Parker
|7.2
|Douglas
|2 WSW Highlands Ranch
|7
|Douglas
|1 NE Castle Rock
|9.5
|El Paso
|2 NNE Monument
|1.3
|El Paso
|2 SW Colorado Springs
|12
|El Paso
|3 W Fountain
|10
|El Paso
|2 E Falcon
|2.8
|El Paso
|4 NW Peterson AFB
|6
|El Paso
|2 SW Colorado Springs
|10.5
|El Paso
|Security
|12
|El Paso
|Palmer Lake
|7.1
|El Paso
|7 ENE Monument
|5.5
|El Paso
|6 SSW Black Forest
|3
|El Paso
|6 SE Air Force Academy
|3
|El Paso
|6 S Calhan
|4.4
|El Paso
|5 WSW Calhan
|5
|El Paso
|5 E Monument
|3.5
|El Paso
|4 NE Colorado Springs
|5.3
|El Paso
|3 SSE Colorado Springs
|10
|El Paso
|2 SSW Colorado Springs
|10.4
|El Paso
|2 E Colorado Springs
|7
|El Paso
|1 ESE Manitou Springs
|6
|El Paso
|10 N Colorado Springs
|2.8
|El Paso
|4 S Colorado Springs
|10.5
|El Paso
|4 N Peterson AFB
|3.8
|El Paso
|3 S Colorado Springs
|9.5
|El Paso
|3 NNE Monument
|5
|El Paso
|6 SSW Black Forest
|2.8
|El Paso
|4 S Black Forest
|2.5
|El Paso
|5 NNE Colorado Springs
|3.5
|El Paso
|2 NNE Monument
|6.5
|El Paso
|4 S Colorado Springs
|11
|El Paso
|5 SSE Air Force Academy
|3.9
|El Paso
|2 NW Colorado Springs
|5
|Elbert
|15 E Castle Rock
|8
|Elbert
|Elizabeth
|6.8
|Elbert
|1 NW Ponderosa Park
|7.5
|Elbert
|5 NE Ponderosa Park
|9.5
|Elbert
|4 ENE Cedar Point
|7
|Elbert
|2 NNE Elizabeth
|7
|Elbert
|1 NW Ponderosa Park
|9
|Elbert
|1 NW Ponderosa Park
|9
|Elbert
|9 NE Ponderosa Park
|9
|Elbert
|Elizabeth
|8.5
|Fremont
|4 E Canon City
|7
|Fremont
|3 SE Canon City
|6.5
|Fremont
|2 SE Penrose
|4.5
|Fremont
|Cotopaxi
|6
|Gilpin
|4 N Floyd Hill
|4.9
|Gilpin
|Aspen Springs
|7
|Grand
|2 WNW Elkdale
|4
|Grand
|2 SSW Elkdale
|5.9
|Grand
|4 SW Grand Lake
|4
|Grand
|1 NNW Berthoud Pass
|13
|Grand
|6 SW Grand Lake
|2.6
|Grand
|8 SSE Rand
|7.8
|Grand
|9 SSE Spicer
|3.9
|Grand
|10 S Rabbit Ears Pass
|2.6
|Gunnison
|4 NNE Powderhorn
|5
|Jackson
|9 SSE Gould
|9.1
|Jackson
|6 SSW Glendevey
|3.9
|Jefferson
|Arvada
|3.5
|Jefferson
|Golden
|5
|Jefferson
|3 W Sheridan
|8
|Jefferson
|4 WNW Arvada
|6.3
|Jefferson
|4 WSW Arvada
|6.5
|Jefferson
|2 SW Lakewood
|6.3
|Jefferson
|1 SW Tiny Town
|11
|Jefferson
|4 SSE Pinecliffe
|4.2
|Jefferson
|Columbine
|10.2
|Jefferson
|3 W Arvada
|5.7
|Jefferson
|3 SSW Crescent Village
|4.1
|Jefferson
|3 S Conifer
|7.1
|Jefferson
|3 NNE Ken Caryl
|8.7
|Jefferson
|2 WSW Lakewood
|7.1
|Jefferson
|2 SW Rocky Flats
|3
|Jefferson
|2 ESE Lakewood
|7.8
|Jefferson
|1 W Wheat Ridge
|5.9
|Jefferson
|1 NNW Arvada
|6.2
|Jefferson
|1 NNE Edgewater
|5.5
|Jefferson
|1 ESE Ken Caryl
|9
|Jefferson
|Wah Keeney Park
|7
|Jefferson
|4 NW Arvada
|5.5
|Jefferson
|4 NNE Ken Caryl
|10.1
|Jefferson
|2 SW Golden
|8.5
|Jefferson
|1 NNW Cheesman Reservoi
|7.5
|Jefferson
|1 NW Golden
|9
|Jefferson
|2 NW Columbine
|9
|Jefferson
|1 N Genesee
|8.3
|Jefferson
|Conifer
|9
|Jefferson
|2 W Aspen Park
|9
|Jefferson
|2 E Kittredge
|8
|Jefferson
|1 E Ken Caryl
|9
|Jefferson
|1 S Crescent Village
|6
|Kit Carson
|Stratton
|1
|Kit Carson
|7 NNW Peconic
|2
|Kit Carson
|6 NNE Bethune
|3
|Kit Carson
|Burlington
|2.5
|Lake
|2 NE Leadville
|13.7
|Lake
|6 S Leadville
|8.1
|Larimer
|4 NE Fort Collins
|3.1
|Larimer
|3 W Fort Collins
|6
|Larimer
|5 S Fort Collins
|2.7
|Larimer
|5 NW Campion
|6.5
|Larimer
|4 WSW Drake
|3.3
|Larimer
|4 W Pinewood Springs
|6
|Larimer
|4 E Laporte
|3.5
|Larimer
|3 NNW Fort Collins
|5
|Larimer
|2 SW Estes Park
|8
|Larimer
|2 SSE Loveland
|4.5
|Larimer
|2 SE Timnath
|3
|Larimer
|2 S Estes Park
|11.7
|Larimer
|2 NW Loveland
|4.3
|Larimer
|2 N Timnath
|4
|Larimer
|2 NNE Loveland
|2.7
|Larimer
|2 N Campion
|4
|Larimer
|2 ESE Fort Collins
|4.8
|Larimer
|1 SW Wellington
|3.5
|Larimer
|1 SSW Fort Collins
|3.7
|Larimer
|1 NW Pinewood Springs
|6.6
|Larimer
|1 SE Fort Collins
|3.4
|Larimer
|3 E Loveland
|3.5
|Larimer
|1 NW Laporte
|5
|Larimer
|1 S Laporte
|5
|Larimer
|2 SW Loveland
|6.5
|Larimer
|Estes Park
|7
|Larimer
|7 E Virginia Dale
|1.7
|Larimer
|4 ESE Cedar Cove
|6
|Larimer
|Bear Lake
|9.1
|Larimer
|1 W Berthoud
|4.5
|Larimer
|3 N Timnath
|4.8
|Larimer
|2 SE Laporte
|5
|Larimer
|3 S Estes Park
|13
|Larimer
|6 N Trail Ridge
|7.8
|Lincoln
|Hugo
|5.8
|Lincoln
|Limon
|3.7
|Logan
|Iliff
|3
|Logan
|Iliff
|5
|Logan
|Sterling
|3
|Logan
|Sterling
|3.5
|Logan
|Iliff
|5.5
|Logan
|1 SSW Sterling
|2.5
|Montrose
|15 W Montrose
|1
|Morgan
|1 E Gary
|5.2
|Morgan
|3 SSW Hillrose
|3
|Morgan
|1 E Gary
|5.2
|Park
|1 ESE Highland Park
|8
|Park
|1 ENE 11-Mile Canyon Re
|3
|Park
|1 NNW Grant
|7.5
|Park
|3 SSW Alma
|12
|Park
|6 S Fairplay
|11
|Park
|7 E Blue River
|9.1
|Park
|3 NNE Bailey
|9.6
|Phillips
|3 SW Holyoke
|2.4
|Phillips
|3 SW Holyoke
|2.4
|Phillips
|1 E Holyoke
|2.3
|Rio Grande
|1 S South Fork
|1.2
|Routt
|Hayden
|1
|Sedgwick
|Julesburg
|2
|Sedgwick
|Julesburg
|4.5
|Summit
|Dillon
|3.8
|Summit
|2 SE Breckenridge
|5.5
|Summit
|2 S Loveland Pass
|14
|Summit
|1 SSW Copper Mountain
|15
|Summit
|3 SSW Breckenridge
|16
|Summit
|3 SSW Copper Mountain
|15.6
|Summit
|5 SSW Blue River
|13
|Summit
|5 W Green Mtn Reservoir
|13
|Summit
|8 SSW Copper Mountain
|16.9
|Summit
|1 SSE Loveland Pass
|11.7
|Summit
|6 NW Silverthorne
|15.6
|Teller
|3 WNW Divide
|4.4
|Teller
|6 S Divide
|2.8
|Teller
|4 NNE Florissant
|4
|Teller
|3 NE Cripple Creek
|7.5
|Teller
|5 NW Cripple Creek
|3.1
|Teller
|2 N Woodland Park
|5.7
|Teller
|Woodland Park
|5.6
|Teller
|Woodland Park
|6
|Washington
|Platner
|3
|Weld
|6 NE Nunn
|3.6
|Weld
|4 WSW Eaton
|2.5
|Weld
|4 W La Salle
|2.7
|Weld
|4 SSW Mead
|2.8
|Weld
|4 NE Firestone
|2.5
|Weld
|3 WSW Frederick
|3
|Weld
|3 N Milton Reservoir
|3.3
|Weld
|2 E Greeley
|3
|Weld
|1 S Greeley
|3.6
|Weld
|1 S Greeley
|3.7
|Yuma
|7 SW Beecher Island
|3.5
|Yuma
|4 NNE Wray
|3
|Yuma
|7 SW Beecher Island
|4.5
|Yuma
|Yuma
|3
|Yuma
|6 SSW Beecher Island
|4.3
|Yuma
|6 SSW Yuma
|3
Don’t see your town or city listed? This list includes everything NWS reported through its own measurements and other sources reported to the agency as of the time range listed above.
