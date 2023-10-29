DENVER (KDVR) — October is going out with a bang, as several inches of snow fell across Colorado on Saturday and Sunday.

Winter is officially here, and whether you think the snow was a trick or a treat, it came just in time for Halloween. The Denver metro and the Front Range had their first measurable snow of the season.

A Pinpoint Weather Alert Day was issued on Saturday and Sunday. Winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories have been issued until noon on Sunday.

How much did it snow?

The table below includes preliminary snow totals reported to the National Weather Service on Oct. 28-29.

The table is sorted in alphabetical order by county. This data was taken as of 9:45 a.m. on Sunday, and will continuously be updated as the snow tapers off.

CountyLocationMeasured snow
Adams2 NW Strasburg3.5
Adams2 NW Strasburg5.5
Adams2 NE Thornton4.1
Adams4 NNW Aurora7
Adams2 NE Northglenn4.4
Adams1 SE Todd Creek2.5
Adams3 SE Federal Heights6
Adams1 NW Bennett6.3
Arapahoe1 SE Littleton2.5
Arapahoe4 S Bennett4.6
Arapahoe3 NE Cherry Creek Reser4
Arapahoe1 SE Littleton5
Arapahoe3 NNE Cherry Creek Rese6.4
Arapahoe1 WSW Aurora6.1
Arapahoe3 N Cherry Creek Reserv8.5
Arapahoe3 N Cherry Creek Reserv8.5
ArapahoeLittleton7
Arapahoe1 N Englewood8.7
Arapahoe1 SE Littleton7.9
Arapahoe4 E Foxfield5.1
Arapahoe4 ESE Foxfield5.1
Arapahoe3 WSW Aurora8.8
Arapahoe3 N Foxfield6.5
Arapahoe2 W Aurora5.7
Arapahoe2 SW Cherry Hills Villa6.4
Arapahoe2 SSW Aurora7.1
Arapahoe2 ESE Foxfield6.5
Arapahoe2 E Foxfield4
Arapahoe1 NE Littleton8
Arapahoe1 ENE Littleton7.1
Arapahoe10 E Arapahoe Park7.3
Arapahoe3 N Cherry Creek Reserv7.3
Arapahoe1 N Centennial8
Arapahoe1 N Centennial8
Arapahoe2 WSW Centennial7
Arapahoe1 WNW Cherry Creek Rese9.5
Arapahoe3 SW Aurora10.4
Boulder4 NE Nederland1
Boulder2 N Longmont2
Boulder1 NNW Louisville3.2
Boulder2 NNW Marshall4.5
Boulder2 SSW Boulder5.5
Boulder1 WNW Crescent Village2.8
Boulder2 N Longmont3
Boulder2 N Longmont3
Boulder3 SSE Hygiene4.7
BoulderLyons4.3
BoulderLongmont3.6
Boulder3 SSW Boulder5.9
Boulder3 NW Louisville4
Boulder3 NNE Pinecliffe3.5
Boulder2 W Boulder4.7
Boulder2 S Boulder5.5
Boulder2 NW Lafayette2.9
Boulder2 NW Boulder6.3
Boulder2 NW Boulder5.2
Boulder2 NNW Marshall3.8
Boulder2 N Longmont3
Boulder2 NE Rollinsville4.9
Boulder1 WNW Boulder5
Boulder1 NNE Lafayette3
Boulder1 N Sunshine4.5
Boulder1 SW Eldora14
BoulderLafayette3.9
Boulder5 E Jamestown4
Boulder2 W Niwot4
Boulder1 ENE Boulder4.7
Boulder4 NE Nederland4.8
Boulder2 N Louisville3.5
Boulder3 NE Longmont5
Boulder2 E Longmont5
Boulder3 NE Longmont3.6
Boulder3 S Boulder6.5
Boulder1 NW Niwot4.4
Boulder1 S Meeker Park10.3
Broomfield1 E Superior3.4
Broomfield2 E Broomfield4.3
Broomfield1 NW Broomfield4
Broomfield1 NW Broomfield4
Chaffee4 WNW Buena Vista6.7
Chaffee2 SSW Salida1.3
Chaffee1 WNW Buena Vista4
Clear CreekGeorgetown1.5
Clear CreekGeorgetown8
Clear CreekGeorgetown8
Clear Creek2 WNW Loveland Pass12
Clear Creek1 NE Brookvale7
Clear Creek1 SSW Georgetown7.1
Clear Creek1 WNW Loveland Pass10.4
Custer5 W Westcliffe5
Custer5 S Hillside4
Delta6 E Skyway8
Denver2 SE Denver Intl Airpor1.3
Denver1 E Edgewater2
Denver3 NE Englewood4
DenverDenver Intl Airport2.9
Denver2 SSE Denver5
Denver2 SE Denver Intl Airpor4.5
Denver3 NE Englewood6
Denver1 SSE Denver Intl Airpo6.5
Denver2 NE Cherry Hills Villa6.5
Denver2 SE Denver Intl Airpor6.5
Denver4 ESE Denver8
Denver4 E Denver5.7
Denver2 SE Mountain View5.8
Denver2 NE Cherry Hills Villa7.5
Denver2 NNW Sheridan7
Denver3 E Denver5.7
Denver1 E Edgewater5.6
Denver1 NE Mountain View7
Denver4 E Denver6
Denver1 E Edgewater5.8
Denver2 SW Denver8
Denver1 NE Greenwood Village9
Denver2 ESE Denver6
Denver3 NE Englewood7
Douglas2.8 ENE Castle Pines4.5
Douglas5 SE Parker6.5
Douglas1 N Castle Rock7
Douglas3 S Castle Pines8
Douglas2 S Parker8
Douglas3 S Castle Pines10.6
Douglas3 SW Ponderosa Park7.4
Douglas3 SSW Castle Pines10.2
Douglas1 SSE Lone Tree5.7
Douglas1 NW Lone Tree6.3
Douglas1 NE Sedalia9
Douglas1 N Castle Rock9.8
Douglas2 WSW Parker5.9
Douglas2 E Kassler7
Douglas3 E Parker7
Douglas1 N Lone Tree6.5
Douglas1 SE Kassler8.5
Douglas2 SW Parker8.3
Douglas2 SE Highlands Ranch6.9
Douglas3 NW Parker7.2
Douglas2 WSW Highlands Ranch7
Douglas1 NE Castle Rock9.5
El Paso2 NNE Monument1.3
El Paso2 SW Colorado Springs12
El Paso3 W Fountain10
El Paso2 E Falcon2.8
El Paso4 NW Peterson AFB6
El Paso2 SW Colorado Springs10.5
El PasoSecurity12
El PasoPalmer Lake7.1
El Paso7 ENE Monument5.5
El Paso6 SSW Black Forest3
El Paso6 SE Air Force Academy3
El Paso6 S Calhan4.4
El Paso5 WSW Calhan5
El Paso5 E Monument3.5
El Paso4 NE Colorado Springs5.3
El Paso3 SSE Colorado Springs10
El Paso2 SSW Colorado Springs10.4
El Paso2 E Colorado Springs7
El Paso1 ESE Manitou Springs6
El Paso10 N Colorado Springs2.8
El Paso4 S Colorado Springs10.5
El Paso4 N Peterson AFB3.8
El Paso3 S Colorado Springs9.5
El Paso3 NNE Monument5
El Paso6 SSW Black Forest2.8
El Paso4 S Black Forest2.5
El Paso5 NNE Colorado Springs3.5
El Paso2 NNE Monument6.5
El Paso4 S Colorado Springs11
El Paso5 SSE Air Force Academy3.9
El Paso2 NW Colorado Springs5
Elbert15 E Castle Rock8
ElbertElizabeth6.8
Elbert1 NW Ponderosa Park7.5
Elbert5 NE Ponderosa Park9.5
Elbert4 ENE Cedar Point7
Elbert2 NNE Elizabeth7
Elbert1 NW Ponderosa Park9
Elbert1 NW Ponderosa Park9
Elbert9 NE Ponderosa Park9
ElbertElizabeth8.5
Fremont4 E Canon City7
Fremont3 SE Canon City6.5
Fremont2 SE Penrose4.5
FremontCotopaxi6
Gilpin4 N Floyd Hill4.9
GilpinAspen Springs7
Grand2 WNW Elkdale4
Grand2 SSW Elkdale5.9
Grand4 SW Grand Lake4
Grand1 NNW Berthoud Pass13
Grand6 SW Grand Lake2.6
Grand8 SSE Rand7.8
Grand9 SSE Spicer3.9
Grand10 S Rabbit Ears Pass2.6
Gunnison4 NNE Powderhorn5
Jackson9 SSE Gould9.1
Jackson6 SSW Glendevey3.9
JeffersonArvada3.5
JeffersonGolden5
Jefferson3 W Sheridan8
Jefferson4 WNW Arvada6.3
Jefferson4 WSW Arvada6.5
Jefferson2 SW Lakewood6.3
Jefferson1 SW Tiny Town11
Jefferson4 SSE Pinecliffe4.2
JeffersonColumbine10.2
Jefferson3 W Arvada5.7
Jefferson3 SSW Crescent Village4.1
Jefferson3 S Conifer7.1
Jefferson3 NNE Ken Caryl8.7
Jefferson2 WSW Lakewood7.1
Jefferson2 SW Rocky Flats3
Jefferson2 ESE Lakewood7.8
Jefferson1 W Wheat Ridge5.9
Jefferson1 NNW Arvada6.2
Jefferson1 NNE Edgewater5.5
Jefferson1 ESE Ken Caryl9
JeffersonWah Keeney Park7
Jefferson4 NW Arvada5.5
Jefferson4 NNE Ken Caryl10.1
Jefferson2 SW Golden8.5
Jefferson1 NNW Cheesman Reservoi7.5
Jefferson1 NW Golden9
Jefferson2 NW Columbine9
Jefferson1 N Genesee8.3
JeffersonConifer9
Jefferson2 W Aspen Park9
Jefferson2 E Kittredge8
Jefferson1 E Ken Caryl9
Jefferson1 S Crescent Village6
Kit CarsonStratton1
Kit Carson7 NNW Peconic2
Kit Carson6 NNE Bethune3
Kit CarsonBurlington2.5
Lake2 NE Leadville13.7
Lake6 S Leadville8.1
Larimer4 NE Fort Collins3.1
Larimer3 W Fort Collins6
Larimer5 S Fort Collins2.7
Larimer5 NW Campion6.5
Larimer4 WSW Drake3.3
Larimer4 W Pinewood Springs6
Larimer4 E Laporte3.5
Larimer3 NNW Fort Collins5
Larimer2 SW Estes Park8
Larimer2 SSE Loveland4.5
Larimer2 SE Timnath3
Larimer2 S Estes Park11.7
Larimer2 NW Loveland4.3
Larimer2 N Timnath4
Larimer2 NNE Loveland2.7
Larimer2 N Campion4
Larimer2 ESE Fort Collins4.8
Larimer1 SW Wellington3.5
Larimer1 SSW Fort Collins3.7
Larimer1 NW Pinewood Springs6.6
Larimer1 SE Fort Collins3.4
Larimer3 E Loveland3.5
Larimer1 NW Laporte5
Larimer1 S Laporte5
Larimer2 SW Loveland6.5
LarimerEstes Park7
Larimer7 E Virginia Dale1.7
Larimer4 ESE Cedar Cove6
LarimerBear Lake9.1
Larimer1 W Berthoud4.5
Larimer3 N Timnath4.8
Larimer2 SE Laporte5
Larimer3 S Estes Park13
Larimer6 N Trail Ridge7.8
LincolnHugo5.8
LincolnLimon3.7
LoganIliff3
LoganIliff5
LoganSterling3
LoganSterling3.5
LoganIliff5.5
Logan1 SSW Sterling2.5
Montrose15 W Montrose1
Morgan1 E Gary5.2
Morgan3 SSW Hillrose3
Morgan1 E Gary5.2
Park1 ESE Highland Park8
Park1 ENE 11-Mile Canyon Re3
Park1 NNW Grant7.5
Park3 SSW Alma12
Park6 S Fairplay11
Park7 E Blue River9.1
Park3 NNE Bailey9.6
Phillips3 SW Holyoke2.4
Phillips3 SW Holyoke2.4
Phillips1 E Holyoke2.3
Rio Grande1 S South Fork1.2
RouttHayden1
SedgwickJulesburg2
SedgwickJulesburg4.5
SummitDillon3.8
Summit2 SE Breckenridge5.5
Summit2 S Loveland Pass14
Summit1 SSW Copper Mountain15
Summit3 SSW Breckenridge16
Summit3 SSW Copper Mountain15.6
Summit5 SSW Blue River13
Summit5 W Green Mtn Reservoir13
Summit8 SSW Copper Mountain16.9
Summit1 SSE Loveland Pass11.7
Summit6 NW Silverthorne15.6
Teller3 WNW Divide4.4
Teller6 S Divide2.8
Teller4 NNE Florissant4
Teller3 NE Cripple Creek7.5
Teller5 NW Cripple Creek3.1
Teller2 N Woodland Park5.7
TellerWoodland Park5.6
TellerWoodland Park6
WashingtonPlatner3
Weld6 NE Nunn3.6
Weld4 WSW Eaton2.5
Weld4 W La Salle2.7
Weld4 SSW Mead2.8
Weld4 NE Firestone2.5
Weld3 WSW Frederick3
Weld3 N Milton Reservoir3.3
Weld2 E Greeley3
Weld1 S Greeley3.6
Weld1 S Greeley3.7
Yuma7 SW Beecher Island3.5
Yuma4 NNE Wray3
Yuma7 SW Beecher Island4.5
YumaYuma3
Yuma6 SSW Beecher Island4.3
Yuma6 SSW Yuma3

Don’t see your town or city listed? This list includes everything NWS reported through its own measurements and other sources reported to the agency as of the time range listed above.

