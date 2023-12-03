DENVER (KDVR) — If you wanted to see snow in the high country over the weekend, you certainly got your wish.

Even parts of the Denver metro saw some flurries Sunday morning, but accumulation was not expected, according to the forecast by the Pinpoint Weather Team.

Much of the activity has been seen in the mountains, with Steamboat Springs seeing 6 inches and Telluride seeing 7.5 inches as of Sunday morning.

The National Weather Service issued Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories in various parts of the high country, and have warned of blizzard-like conditions in areas.

The following are snow totals from Saturday, Dec. 2 until Sunday, Dec. 3 at 8:30 a.m.

The list will be updated as more snow comes in.

Archuleta 1 E Pagosa Springs 1.8 Archuleta 1 N Chimney Rock 1.5 Archuleta 2 SSW Pagosa Springs 1.6 Archuleta 4 E Chromo 3 Archuleta 4 W Pagosa Springs 1 Archuleta 5 E Pagosa Springs 2.1 Archuleta 5 NNW Pagosa Springs 2.4 Archuleta 5 WNW Pagosa Springs 2.5 Archuleta 6 SSE Pagosa Springs 2.5 Archuleta 7 NW Pagosa Springs 1.5 Archuleta 7 SE Pagosa Springs 1 Archuleta 8 SE Pagosa Springs 2.3 Archuleta 8 WNW Pagosa Springs 1.9 Archuleta Pagosa Springs 3 Delta 1 E Cedaredge 3.8 Delta 1 N Paonia 2.5 Delta 2 E Delta 1 Delta 2 N Hotchkiss 1 Delta 2 W Cedaredge 3.5 Delta 2 WNW Eckert 1 Delta 3 N Cedaredge 4.5 Delta 4 E Eckert 1.1 Delta 4 SW Crawford 3.5 Delta 4 W Paonia 2.4 Delta 6 E Skyway 9 Delta 6 ESE Cedaredge 2.2 Dolores 10 WSW Cahone 1.5 Dolores 7 WNW Dove Creek 1 Eagle 1 NW Avon 1 Eagle 1 SE Avon 1.2 Eagle 1 W El Jebel 2.3 Eagle 2 W Vail 3.9 Eagle 3 SW Edwards 1.5 Garfield 1 SE New Castle 4.4 Garfield 2 NW Glenwood Springs 5.1 Garfield 3 ENE Rifle 1.8 Garfield 3 NNW Silt 2 Garfield 3 NW Cattle Creek 3.2 Garfield 4 E Cattle Creek 4 Garfield 4 WNW Cattle Creek 3.4 Garfield 5 NW El Jebel 3 Garfield 6 N Silt 1.8 Garfield Carbondale 1.7 Garfield Glenwood Springs 6.2 Gunnison 1 S Mount Crested Butte 5 Gunnison 1 SW Pitkin 6 Gunnison 3 WSW Gunnison 3 Gunnison 4 NNW Mount Crested But 5.5 Gunnison 6 WSW Almont 1.4 Gunnison 8 SE Parlin 1 Gunnison Gunnison 2 La Plata 1 N Oxford 1 La Plata 1 SSW Durango 1.6 La Plata 2 NE Durango 1 La Plata 2 NW Falfa 1 La Plata 3 S Vallecito 1 La Plata 4 N Falfa 1 La Plata 4 N Tiffany 1.2 La Plata 4 NW Redmesa 2.3 La Plata 4 S Vallecito 1.3 La Plata 5 S Vallecito 1.3 La Plata 5 SE Hesperus 2.9 La Plata 5 SW Falfa 1 La Plata 7 ESE Mancos 1.5 La Plata 7 NNW Rockwood 7.2 Lake 2 NE Leadville 5 Mesa 1 NE Grand Junction 1 Mesa 3 N Skyway 2.5 Mesa 4 NW Mack 1 Mesa 5 NNW Mesa 1.2 Mesa 5 NW Mack 1 Mesa 6 ESE Whitewater 1.7 Mesa 7 ESE Whitewater 1.8 Mesa Collbran 2.3 Montezuma 4 ENE Dolores 2.5 Montezuma 4 SSW Dolores 1 Montezuma 5 E Stoner 6 Montrose 1 ESE Montrose 2.7 Montrose 1 WSW Montrose 2.5 Montrose 2 E Montrose 3 Montrose 3 ESE Montrose 1 Montrose 4 NW Montrose 4.2 Montrose 5 NW Olathe 2 Montrose 5 SSE Montrose 4 Montrose 5 W Montrose 2.8 Montrose 6 SSW Olathe 4.5 Montrose 7 ENE Montrose 5.2 Ouray 3 NNW Ridgway 1.3 Ouray 4 E Camp Bird 5 Ouray 4 NW Ridgway 2.5 Ouray 5 SW Colona 1.8 Ouray Ouray 2.5 Ouray Red Mountain Pass 6.5 Ouray Ridgway 1.6 Routt 1 NNW Steamboat Springs 5.5 Routt 1 NW Steamboat Springs 5.1 Routt 1 WNW Steamboat Springs 5 Routt 2 E Steamboat Springs 6.2 Routt 2 N Steamboat Springs 3 Routt 2 SW Hayden 2.5 Routt 3 W Steamboat Springs 6 Routt 4 NE Phippsburg 2.4 Routt 5 SSW Oak Creek 4.5 Routt 5 W Toponas 1.2 Routt 5 WNW Steamboat Springs 6 Routt Hayden 4 Routt Oak Creek 2.2 San Juan Coal Bank Pass 5 San Juan Molas Pass 4 San Juan Silverton 4.2 San Miguel 13 E Egnar 1.5 San Miguel 2 SSW Slick Rock 2.5 San Miguel 2 SSW Telluride 13 San Miguel 7 NE Sawpit 4.6 San Miguel Telluride 7.5 Summit 2 SSE Breckenridge 3.9 Source: Iowa State University Iowa Environmental Mesonet

Don’t see your town or city listed? The list includes everything the NWS has reported through its own measurements and other sources reported to the agencies.