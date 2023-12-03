DENVER (KDVR) — If you wanted to see snow in the high country over the weekend, you certainly got your wish.

Even parts of the Denver metro saw some flurries Sunday morning, but accumulation was not expected, according to the forecast by the Pinpoint Weather Team.

Much of the activity has been seen in the mountains, with Steamboat Springs seeing 6 inches and Telluride seeing 7.5 inches as of Sunday morning.

The National Weather Service issued Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories in various parts of the high country, and have warned of blizzard-like conditions in areas.

The following are snow totals from Saturday, Dec. 2 until Sunday, Dec. 3 at 8:30 a.m.

The list will be updated as more snow comes in.

Archuleta1 E Pagosa Springs1.8
Archuleta1 N Chimney Rock1.5
Archuleta2 SSW Pagosa Springs1.6
Archuleta4 E Chromo3
Archuleta4 W Pagosa Springs1
Archuleta5 E Pagosa Springs2.1
Archuleta5 NNW Pagosa Springs2.4
Archuleta5 WNW Pagosa Springs2.5
Archuleta6 SSE Pagosa Springs2.5
Archuleta7 NW Pagosa Springs1.5
Archuleta7 SE Pagosa Springs1
Archuleta8 SE Pagosa Springs2.3
Archuleta8 WNW Pagosa Springs1.9
ArchuletaPagosa Springs3
Delta1 E Cedaredge3.8
Delta1 N Paonia2.5
Delta2 E Delta1
Delta2 N Hotchkiss1
Delta2 W Cedaredge3.5
Delta2 WNW Eckert1
Delta3 N Cedaredge4.5
Delta4 E Eckert1.1
Delta4 SW Crawford3.5
Delta4 W Paonia2.4
Delta6 E Skyway9
Delta6 ESE Cedaredge2.2
Dolores10 WSW Cahone1.5
Dolores7 WNW Dove Creek1
Eagle1 NW Avon1
Eagle1 SE Avon1.2
Eagle1 W El Jebel2.3
Eagle2 W Vail3.9
Eagle3 SW Edwards1.5
Garfield1 SE New Castle4.4
Garfield2 NW Glenwood Springs5.1
Garfield3 ENE Rifle1.8
Garfield3 NNW Silt2
Garfield3 NW Cattle Creek3.2
Garfield4 E Cattle Creek4
Garfield4 WNW Cattle Creek3.4
Garfield5 NW El Jebel3
Garfield6 N Silt1.8
GarfieldCarbondale1.7
GarfieldGlenwood Springs6.2
Gunnison1 S Mount Crested Butte5
Gunnison1 SW Pitkin6
Gunnison3 WSW Gunnison3
Gunnison4 NNW Mount Crested But5.5
Gunnison6 WSW Almont1.4
Gunnison8 SE Parlin1
GunnisonGunnison2
La Plata1 N Oxford1
La Plata1 SSW Durango1.6
La Plata2 NE Durango1
La Plata2 NW Falfa1
La Plata3 S Vallecito1
La Plata4 N Falfa1
La Plata4 N Tiffany1.2
La Plata4 NW Redmesa2.3
La Plata4 S Vallecito1.3
La Plata5 S Vallecito1.3
La Plata5 SE Hesperus2.9
La Plata5 SW Falfa1
La Plata7 ESE Mancos1.5
La Plata7 NNW Rockwood7.2
Lake2 NE Leadville5
Mesa1 NE Grand Junction1
Mesa3 N Skyway2.5
Mesa4 NW Mack1
Mesa5 NNW Mesa1.2
Mesa5 NW Mack1
Mesa6 ESE Whitewater1.7
Mesa7 ESE Whitewater1.8
MesaCollbran2.3
Montezuma4 ENE Dolores2.5
Montezuma4 SSW Dolores1
Montezuma5 E Stoner6
Montrose1 ESE Montrose2.7
Montrose1 WSW Montrose2.5
Montrose2 E Montrose3
Montrose3 ESE Montrose1
Montrose4 NW Montrose4.2
Montrose5 NW Olathe2
Montrose5 SSE Montrose4
Montrose5 W Montrose2.8
Montrose6 SSW Olathe4.5
Montrose7 ENE Montrose5.2
Ouray3 NNW Ridgway1.3
Ouray4 E Camp Bird5
Ouray4 NW Ridgway2.5
Ouray5 SW Colona1.8
OurayOuray2.5
OurayRed Mountain Pass6.5
OurayRidgway1.6
Routt1 NNW Steamboat Springs5.5
Routt1 NW Steamboat Springs5.1
Routt1 WNW Steamboat Springs5
Routt2 E Steamboat Springs6.2
Routt2 N Steamboat Springs3
Routt2 SW Hayden2.5
Routt3 W Steamboat Springs6
Routt4 NE Phippsburg2.4
Routt5 SSW Oak Creek4.5
Routt5 W Toponas1.2
Routt5 WNW Steamboat Springs6
RouttHayden4
RouttOak Creek2.2
San JuanCoal Bank Pass5
San JuanMolas Pass4
San JuanSilverton4.2
San Miguel13 E Egnar1.5
San Miguel2 SSW Slick Rock2.5
San Miguel2 SSW Telluride13
San Miguel7 NE Sawpit4.6
San MiguelTelluride7.5
Summit2 SSE Breckenridge3.9
Source: Iowa State University Iowa Environmental Mesonet

Don’t see your town or city listed? The list includes everything the NWS has reported through its own measurements and other sources reported to the agencies.