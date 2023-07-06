DENVER (KDVR) — The record for the most confirmed tornadoes in state history was broken recently, when the Eastern Plains saw up to 36 tornadoes on June 21, according to the National Weather Service.

This shattered the previous record of 27, which occurred in May 2000.

NWS said that this number may not be the most ever in the state. This is because more tornadoes are reported than ever before due to things like GPS data, smartphones and storm chasers.

How the weather service came up with 36 tornadoes

The NWS did a thorough analysis of videos, as well as chaser and spotter reports to come up with the “up to 36” figure.

The tornadoes happened in Logan and Washington counties.

Most of these tornadoes were short-lived, lasting under a minute. However, a few were classified as EF2 tornadoes and lasted longer.

Additionally, most of the tornadoes were over open areas, but some structures were damaged, including a home in Logan County that was destroyed.

Hail at Red Rocks

That same day, a thunderstorm with 2-inch hail struck Red Rocks Amphitheatre and injured nearly 100 people attending a Louis Tomlinson concert.

Many of the injuries required hospitalization.

It was one of the worst hailstorms in Colorado for injuries in a long time, according to the NWS.