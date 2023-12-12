DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado consists of locals who brave the low 20-degree temperatures during the early months of the year to transplants who have never seen snow before.

When it comes to the Centennial State, it’s mixed with locals and newbies alike, but each person comes from different temperatures and different ideas of cold. With people coming in and out of Colorado, the state doesn’t have a solid definition of what’s considered cold.

FOX31 asked readers what they consider cold. The poll listed temperatures as high as 55 degrees to as low as below 20 degrees. On Tuesday, Dec. 12 at 6 a.m., FOX31 sorted through the answers.

After 996 responses, Colorado finally has an answer to what’s considered cold. Here are the results:

What do Coloradans consider cold? (KDVR)

When it comes to the majority, most of the readers believe that cold means below freezing. Of the people who voted, 79% said “cold” is 30 degrees or below. But that’s not to say others didn’t agree that cold means your nose hairs freeze when you walk outside.

Twenty-one percent of readers believed that “cold” could still be above freezing temperatures.

Temperatures around 45 to 55 degrees, which might be considered sweatshirt weather to some warm-blooded folks, still received some votes.

The rest of the readers voted like they’ve lived through some Colorado winters.

The individual answer that received the most votes was the 35% of readers who believe that below 20 degrees is cold.

So, when you say “it’s cold out” in Colorado, make sure there’s at least frost on the ground.