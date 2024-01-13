DENVER (KDVR) — A cold spell is hitting Colorado this Martin Luther King Jr. weekend, with a hard freeze, cold temperatures raising frostbite risk and snow showers raising avalanche risk in the high country.

It’s brought dangerously cold temperatures that feel even colder considering the wind chill.

Dozens of Colorado towns saw temperatures well below zero on Saturday. For some, even the highest temperature recorded was in the negatives.

In Denver, temperatures were below zero all day Saturday.

Here is a list of the lowest below-zero temperatures recorded by the National Weather Service on Saturday as of 8 p.m., and what those temperatures felt like considering wind chill.

Location Lowest temperature

(degrees Fahrenheit) Feels like approx.

(degrees Fahrenheit) Akron/Washington County -17 -38.2 Limon -17 -31.7 Fort Morgan -16.6 -32.4 Raymer -16 -37.9 Fort Collins -15 -32.3 Greeley/Weld County -14.8 -33.5 Buckley Space Force Base/Denver -13.5 -25.2 Sterling -13 -31.3 Yuma -13 -37.5 Denver International Airport -12 -32.7 Broomfield/Jefferson County -11.2 -28.9 Burlington -11 -35.5 Erie -10.7 -25.6 Denver/Centennial -10 -25.2 Monument/Elbert County -9.4 -25.7 Holyoke -9.4 -32.9 Colorado Air and Space Port Airport -9.4 -24.6 Boulder -9.4 -21.3 Wray -9.4 -34.2 Longmont -9 -22.7 Springfield/Commanche National Grassland -8 -19.4 Ellicott -5.4 -20.8 Berthoud Pass -4 -39.7 Meadow Lake -4 -22.1 Lamar -3 -18.8 Cheyenne Mountain -2.6 -23.5 Schriever Air Force Base -2.4 -19.9 Walsenburg -2.2 -16.5 Trinidad/Las Animas County -2 -19.7 Air Force Academy -1 -17.8 Fort Carson -0.4 -18.3 Wolf Creek Pass -0.4 -11.1 Dakota Hills -0.4 -25.2 Springfield -0.4 -19.9 Data from the National Weather Service shows temperatures well below zero across Colorado.

Be ready for more cold

Bitter cold temperatures are expected to stick around through MLK Day weekend, with Pinpoint Weather Alert Days on Sunday and Monday.

Snow is expected to fall on both Sunday and Monday with 4 inches accumulating in Denver by Monday night. The mountains could pick up between 1-2 feet of snowfall through the holiday weekend.

Temperatures will stay cold and a northerly breeze will make it feel more like 20 to 25 degrees below zero.

