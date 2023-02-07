DENVER (KDVR) — It has been a cold and snowy winter so far in Denver. Luckily, the city has had a break from cold weather to kick off February, but these mild temperatures might not last much longer.

January of 2023 was Denver’s No. 17 coldest January on record with temperatures well below average.

The graph below shows the temperatures measured in Denver, at Denver International Airport, over the past 30 days. The red light represents the average high temperature with the blue line representing the average low.

The pink bars show the high and low temperatures measured for each day from January 8th through February 6th.

The first two weeks of January had a few days above average but then the temperature trend turned significantly cooler for the last two weeks of January with every day measuring below average temperatures, and even some below zero morning lows.

Luckily, temperatures have heated up to start off February with most days in the 40s and 50s so far this month. This warm temperature trend could change by mid-February.

The Climate Prediction Center 8 to 14 day outlook shows a chance for cooler than average temperatures from Feb. 15 to Feb. 21.

The Pinpoint Weather Team is forecasting a storm system that will move in around Feb. 15 that could be the start of some cooler temperatures.