DENVER (KDVR) — While it may only be Dec. 1, Christmas will be here before we know it. Bing Crosby was “dreaming of a white Christmas,” and many Coloradans are too. The Pinpoint Weather team is looking at the chances of Denver having a white Christmas this year.

It’s still too early to tell if a snowstorm will move into Colorado just in time for Dec. 25, but history can tell the likelihood of a white Christmas.

But before you look at the probability, it’s important to define what a white Christmas is.

How do you define a white Christmas?

It’s an age-old debate, and every person’s opinion is different.

For some, a white Christmas means one inch or more of snow must be on the ground on Christmas Day. Meanwhile, others say there must be measurable snow falling on Christmas Day.

Pinpoint Weather Meteorologist Travis Michels said one answer isn’t more correct than the other, it’s up to you to decide.

In Michels opinion, he believes a white Christmas is defined as snow falling on the actual day.

What are the chances Denver will have a White Christmas?

While the Pinpoint Weather team continues to tweak the forecast for Dec. 25, history provides the probability of seeing a white Christmas.

For those who believe a white Christmas is one inch or more of snow on the ground, the National Weather Service says there is a 37% chance. In the last 123 years since snow depth was measured in 1900, 45 days had snow on the ground.

On the other hand, if you believe snow should be falling, Denver has a 14% chance, according to NWS. This means 20 days in the last 141 years since snowfall was measured in 1882, snow fell on Christmas Day.

Pinpoint Weather: Chances Denver will see a white Christmas

In more recent history, Denver has received measurable snowfall on seven Christmas Days in the last 30 years, a 23% chance. Meanwhile, one or more inches of snow was on the ground on Christmas Day in 13 of the last 30 years, a 43% chance.

In 2022, Christmas Day was mild and dry, but there were 2 inches of snow depth from a storm that came through a few days prior.

So, if you believe snow must be on the ground, you have a better chance of seeing a white Christmas this year.