DENVER (KDVR) — While it may still be hot out, the first freeze isn’t too far away. FOX31 spoke with Pinpoint Weather Meteorologist Travis Michels about the chances of Denver experiencing a first freeze in early September.

There’s always a chance it could freeze in the first weeks of September. Three years ago on Sept. 8, Denver experienced one of the earliest first freezes in history, and it wasn’t particularly a cool year.

Three days prior on Sept. 5, Denver hit a record high of 101 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

Sept. 5, 2020, is looking fairly similar to Sept. 5, 2023, when it comes to the heat. Denver is having highs in the 90s throughout early September. But the years are still quite different, and so are the first frost times.

While the weather in 2023 seems just as hot as in 2020, it’s actually cooler this year. But the cooler temperatures aren’t cold enough for the first freeze. The first freeze isn’t in the forecast for at least the next two weeks, said Michels.

September 2020 was a wonky month where the weather was sporadic and the first freeze was just an abnormal, strong low-pressure system, said Michels. After the freeze, the temperatures went back up to the 80s and 90s.

The first freeze usually never happens in early September. On average in the past 10 years, the first freeze in Denver usually occurs near early to mid-October, according to NWS.

For the upcoming week, the weather will stay in the 80s to 90s with the lowest temperatures dipping down to 50 degrees at night. But the first frost isn’t too far away.

Michels expects the first freeze to come in late September when the temperatures begin to cool down.

Enjoy the last few weeks of summer before the first frost and sprinkles of snow arrive in Denver.