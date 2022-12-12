DENVER (KDVR) — A snowstorm will arrive in Colorado on Monday night into Tuesday morning, brining big snow totals to parts of the state.

The Pinpoint Weather team has issued a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day for Tuesday.

Blizzard warning

The National Weather Service has issued a blizzard warning for areas north and east of Denver in the Eastern Plains of the state.

The blizzard warning is in effect from midnight on Monday to midnight on Tuesday.

Meteorologist Travis Michels said there will be breezy winds with gusts up to 60 mph that could cause whiteout conditions even after it stops snowing in the afternoon on Tuesday. The northeastern plains could see 4 to 10 inches of snow.

What is a Blizzard Warning?

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says a Blizzard Warning is issued when there are the following conditions:

Low visibility of less than a quarter mile due to falling and/or blowing snow

Winds at least 35 mph are expected for at least 3 hours

Where to see weather alerts

If winter alert is issued for your area, whether it is a blizzard watch or warning, winter weather advisor or winter storm warning, it will always show up at the top of the FOX31 website. You can see all weather alerts here.

The Pinpoint Weather team will continue to update the forecast multiple times each day.