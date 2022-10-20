DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado’s latest drought monitor released Thursday morning shows big improvements in drought conditions over the last few months.

Most of Colorado’s mountains are no longer in drought conditions. Three months ago, almost the entire state was in a drought.

The northeastern corner of the state could use a decent amount of moisture to help with severe to exceptional drought conditions that remain.

The graphic below shows the progression of drought over the past year. Last October, 95% of Colorado was in a drought, as of Thursday, only 77% is.

That is an 18% improvement over the past year.

The date for percent of average precipitation shows over 100% of average precipitation over the last year in the mountains.

The eastern half of the state is a different story with only 50% of average precipitation in spots.

When and what parts of the state will see precipitation next?

Colorado’s next storm system will move in Sunday into Monday bringing cooler temperatures and precipitation.

Precipitation will likely fall as mostly rain on the Front Range although some of the higher elevations could see a few flakes Monday morning.

The mountains will see about 4 to 8 inches of snowfall on Sunday with a few showers lingering into Monday.