DENVER (KDVR) — There is a chance for rain during the Colorado Avalanche celebrations set to take place in downtown Denver on Thursday.

The parade will kick off around 10 a.m. near Union Station and make its way to Civic Center Park. You can find out more about the parade route and information here.

For people who are heading downtown early, the morning will be comfortable and dry with temperatures in the 70s and partly cloudy skies.

By 10 a.m. on Thursday, there will be more cloud cover with chances of rain developing by midday. There is a chance for an isolated shower in Denver between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.

As of Tuesday, the chance of a shower during the parade is about 30%. It might be best to pack a raincoat just in case.

The good news is that the rain will help keep temperatures cooler with highs climbing to the upper 80s by noon.

Rain showers and storms will become more widespread Thursday afternoon and evening.