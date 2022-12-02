SUMMITY COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The National Weather Service says whiteout conditions are expected through Summit County along Interstate 70 on Friday morning. The NWS said travel on I-70 through Summit County should be avoided from 10:30 a.m. until 12 p.m.

“Rapid deterioration expected with a short period of whiteout conditions. If you must travel or get caught in a snow squall, pull over to the side of the road and wait until conditions improve,” NWS said.

Friday is a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day.

The NWS also said travelers should avoid the I-25 Corridor north of Fort Collins for potential snow squall and Flash Freeze on roads from 9:20-10:20 a.m.

High wind warnings are in effect until 5 p.m. Wind gusts of over 80 mph have already been reported in parts of the state.

Travel alerts

FOX31 has an interactive travel map that shows travel speeds and delays. You can zoom in to your specific area to check what is happening on the map, like a crash or road construction.

CDOT Road Conditions

The Colorado Department of Transportation has a travel website. You can download the app in the Apple Store or Google Play Store.



Here are the features, according to CDOT:

Travel information with layers

Motorists can use the map as they would any Google map and click on the icons for more information. Icons are displayed on the map by checking or unchecking the boxes in the layers toolbar. Layers available and what data they provide are described here.

Trucker mode

The Trucker Mode features resources specific to commercial motor vehicle operators, including the following layers defined here.

Travel alerts

Motorists can log-in in or sign up here for their own COtrip account to subscribe and manage their travel alerts. They can also save their favorite routes and cameras, and customize their travel preferences.

The Pinpoint Weather team will update Colorado’s Most Accurate Forecast several times each day.