DENVER (KDVR) — There’s no doubt that it has been a hot summer in Denver with 90-degree days finishing in the top 10 and two summer months making it into the top five warmest on record.

There have been 56 90-degree days in Denver so far this summer with more on the way. As of Tuesday, that ties the seventh most 90-degree days in a year.

July this year was the second-warmest on record in Denver with most of the month in the 90s and several 100-degree days.

This August is now the fourth warmest on record in Denver.

The average daily temperature for the month is 76 degrees. With another warm day in store for Wednesday, the last day of the month, Denver is expected to end August in the top five warmest.

The hottest August on record in Denver was in 2020 with an average daily temperature of 77 degrees.

Something of note is that the last three years have made it into the top five for the warmest Augusts on record.