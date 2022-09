DENVER (KDVR) — August 2022 has come to an end and thanks to the heat in Denver, it ended as the fourth warmest on record.

The month ended with an average mean temperature of 76.1 degrees. This August had 18 90-degree temperatures and one 100-degree temperature.

The hottest Augusts on record for Denver were in 2020 and 2011 with an average monthly temperature of 77 degrees.

Looking ahead to September, the 90-degree heat is expected to stay through at least the first week of the month.