DENVER (KDVR) — The smoke from the Pipeline fire near Flagstaff, Arizona, is forecasted to impact Colorado at the end of the week. Winds will pick up out of the southwest and begin to push the wildfire smoke into southwestern Colorado on Thursday morning.

That plume of smoke is then expected to reach the Front Range and the Denver metro later Thursday afternoon. Skies can become hazy and the sunset might be colorful.

Smoke will continue to push across the Front Range and extend out into the Eastern Plains overnight. By Friday morning, hazy skies and somewhat lower air quality are expected across most of the Front Range and the eastern half of the state.

Winds will continue to stay brisk through Friday night and a shift in wind direction is expected over the weekend, clearing out some of the smoke and haze. Those with respiratory problems may have trouble spending extended periods outside.