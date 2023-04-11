DENVER (KDVR) — It might be spring, but it feels like summer in Colorado with record-breaking temperatures in the forecast this week.

Denver reached 81 degrees on Tuesday at 12:30 p.m., breaking the record of 80 degrees set in 1982, according to the National Weather Service.

More record-breaking heat is possible on Wednesday. The record is 79 degrees set in 2018. The Pinpoint Weather team is forecasting a high of 83 degrees for Wednesday.

Fire weather watch

The NWS has issued a fire weather watch for the southern Front Range foothills and the Palmer Divide due to conditions favorable for rapid fire spread.

The fire weather watch is in effect from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible.

The NWS said if you live in these areas, you should avoid outdoor burning and any activities that may produce a spark.

What is the average temperature in April?

The NWS said the normal high temperature during the month of April for Denver ranges from 60 degrees to start the month to 65 degrees by the end of the month.

The average low temperature during this month starts at 31 degrees to start the month and will raise to 38 degrees by the end of the month.

April records

The record high temperature for Denver in April is 90 degrees set on April 30, 1992, according to the NWS.

The record low temperature in Denver in April is negative 2 degrees set on April 2, 1975.