DENVER (KDVR) — The Pinpoint Weather team forecast afternoon storms with the possibility of severe storms in some areas along the Front Range and Eastern Plains.

The National Weather Service issued a special weather statement for Aurora, Denver International Airport and Centennial that landspouts and pea-sized hail were possible.

Photo credit: National Weather Service

Severe thunderstorm warnings have been issued for parts of Weld County with the strongest storms capable of producing half-dollar size hail, wind gusts to 60 mph and even a landspout tornado, the NWS tweeted.

The severe storms moving across the Eastern Plains could produce large hail and damaging winds. Weld, Morgan and Lincoln counties are most at-risk for this threat.

A flash flood warning was issued for the Cameron Peak burn scar area in Larimer County at 2:30 p.m. And severe thunderstorm warnings were issued for Weld and Larimer counties with Weld getting extended until 6:30 p.m.