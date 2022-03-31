DENVER (KDVR) – March is the third consecutive month with above-average precipitation for Denver and that looks to continue into April. March is, on average, the snowiest month, closely followed by April.

Denver in March received 13.1 inches of snow, beating the average of 11.5 inches. When we melt that into liquid, March had 1.17 inches of waterfall throughout the month, which is a higher total than the average of 0.86 inches.

Habitually, April is the second snowiest month and the fourth wettest month of the year. It usually sees 8.8 inches of snow and 1.68 inches of water throughout its course.

On April 1st, the average high is 60 degrees and the average low is 31 degrees. At the end of April, the average high is 65 degrees and the average low is 38 degrees.